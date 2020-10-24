Premier League 2020-21 Manchester United vs Chelsea Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

The upcoming Premier League game will see a face-off between Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Frank Lampard as Manchester United will face Chelsea on Saturday, October 24. The Premier League 2020-21 Manchester United vs Chelsea fixture will take place at the iconic Old Trafford Stadium. The Reds are coming into this game after an impressive 2-1 win over PSG in Champions League opener. In their last EPL outing, Manchester United defeated Everton 4-1.

Currently, Solskjaer-led side are 15th with six points from four games. Whereas Chelsea are on the 8th position with eight points in their kitty. The Blues, in their last outing, played a 3-3 draw against Southampton.

The kick-off time for Premier League 2020-21 Manchester United vs Chelsea fixture is 10:00 pm IST.

Premier League 2020-21 Manchester United vs Chelsea: Team News, Injury Update

Manchester United defender Eric Bailly will miss the upcoming game due to injury. While defender Harry Maguire is doubtful for the upcoming clash against Chelsea. Whereas, forward Anthony Martial will be seen on the suspension bench.

On the other side, Frank Lampard have no fresh injury concerns ahead of the game night.

Premier League 2020-21 Manchester United possible starting lineup vs Chelsea: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Tuanzebe, Maguire, Telles; McTominay, Fred; Greenwood, Fernandes, Rashford; Cavani

Premier League 2020-21 Chelsea possible starting lineup vs Manchester United: Mendy; James, Silva, Zouma, Chilwell; Jorginho, Kante; Mount, Havertz, Pulisic; Werner

Where to watch the Premier League 2020-21 Manchester United vs Chelsea match live in India (TV channels)?

Manchester United will welcome Chelsea in the Premier League 2020-21 at 10:00 pm on October 24 at London Stadium. The EPL 2020-21 Manchester United vs Chelsea match will telecast on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select HD1.

How and where to watch the online PL 2020-21 Manchester United vs Chelsea match live streaming?

Manchester United vs Chelsea match will be available on Disney+Hotstar VIP on Saturday, October 24 at 10:00 pm IST.