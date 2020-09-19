Premier League 2020-21 Manchester United vs Crystal Palace Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

Manchester United, who finished third last season, will kick-off their Premier League 2020-21 campaign against Crystal Palace on September 19, Saturday. The Reds Devils are starting their run a week later than the remaining sides and will be eyeing to announce their arrival in style. On the other hand, Crystal Palace, who started their campaign with a 1-0 win over Southampton, will look to produce a similar performance. Palace are currently 7th on the league standings with three points. The Premier League 2020-21 Manchester United vs Crystal Palace will kick off at the Old Trafford Stadium.

The Premier League 2020-21 Manchester United vs Crystal Palace will kick off at 10 pm Indian Standard Time (IST).

Premier League 2020-21 Manchester United vs Crystal Palace: Team News, Injury Update

As for Man Utd, Centre-backs Phil Jones and Axel Tuanzebe are out of contention. Giving an update on his squad, Man Utd manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said,“Axel is not 100 per cent back with us yet, but he's on the grass running, which is a positive. Apart from that, we don't have any serious injuries, but, as we've said, the players are at different stages of their training programmes”.

“Teden's jumped up. He’ll probably play some Under-23s games this season, when it's possible for him. He needs games at that stage regularly. But he’s done absolutely brilliantly in training and he came on for half an hour against Villa and didn't put a foot wrong. He's with us every single day,” he further added.

Premier League 2020-21 Manchester United possible starting lineup vs Crystal Palace: Pickford; Coleman, Keane, Mina, Digne; Gomez, Allan, Doucoure; Rodriguez, Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison

Premier League 2020-21 Crystal Palace possible starting lineup vs Manchester United: Guaita; Ward, Kouyate, Dann, Mitchell; Eze, McCarthy, McArthur, Zaha; Batshuayi, Ayew

Manchester United will welcome Crystal Palace in the Premier League 2020-21 at 5 pm on September 19. The EPL 2020-21 Manchester United vs Crystal Palace match will telecast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD.

The Manchester United vs Crystal Palace match will be available on Disney+Hotstar VIP on Tuesday September 19 at 10:00 pm.