Premier League 2020-21 Manchester United vs Everton LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Manchester United will welcome Everton in a Premier League clash at Old Trafford on Saturday. The Red Devils will aim to keep pace with Manchester City at the top of the table.

Everton, on the other hand, come into this game on the back of a win in their last game. They beat Leeds United 2-1 at Elland Road. There were first-half goals from Gylfi Sigurdsson and Dominic Calvert-Lewin. As a result, they are now placed to sixth. They are just four points behind fourth-placed Liverpool, and have two games in hand as well.

Premier League 2020-21 Manchester United vs Everton: Team News, Injury Update

For Manchester United, Phil Jones is reportedly still nursing an injury concern and hence, he will not take a part in this match. Barring this, Solskjaer is set to have his full squad available for selection.

Everton, on the other hand, Jordan Pickford missed the game against Leeds and his fitness will be monitored ahead of this match. Both Allan and Jean-Philippe Gbamin will definitely miss out. Fabian Delph could get the nod for the starting XI.

Manchester United possible starting line-up: David de Gea; Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Eric Bailly, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw; Fred, Paul Pogba; Marcus Rashford, Bruno Fernandes, Anthony Martial; Edinson Cavani

Everton possible starting line-up: Robin Olsen; Mason Holgate, Yerry Mina, Michael Keane, Lucas Digne; Andre Gomes, Abdoulaye Doucoure; Alex Iwobi, James Rodriguez, Richarlison; Dominic Calvert-Lewin

What time will the Premier League 2020-21 Manchester United vs Everton kick-off?

The Premier League 2020-21 Manchester United vs Everton match will kick off at 1:30 am IST on Sunday, January 07, at the Old Trafford Stadium.

What TV channel will show the Premier League 2020-21 Manchester United vs Everton match?

The Premier League 2020-21 Manchester United vs Everton match will telecast on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select HD1.

How can I stream the Premier League 2020-21 Manchester United vs Everton fixture?

The Premier League 2020-21 Manchester United vs Everton match will be streamed on Disney+Hotstar VIP.