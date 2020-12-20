Premier League 2020-21 Manchester United vs Leeds United LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Manchester United and Leeds United will come face-to-face in the upcoming scheduled Premier League 2020-21 fixture on Sunday, December 20. Manchester United will be eyeing to extend their winning run they roll out the carpet for Leeds. The Red Devils enjoyed a comfortable 3-2 win over Sheffield United in their last match. They are currently sitting on the 7th spot on the league standings with 23 points in their kitty. A win tonight will see them climb to the top four. The upcoming Premier League 2020-21 fixture between Manchester United and Leeds United will be played at the Old Trafford Stadium.

Leeds United, who are going to face Manchester United for the first time since 2004, will be looking to produce a clinical show when they step on the turf. Leeds are 13th on the points table with 17 points next to their name. In their last game, Leeds stunned Newcastle 5-2. The Premier League 2020-21 Manchester United vs Leeds United will kick off at 10:00 pm.

Premier League 2020-21 Manchester United vs Leeds United Team News: Team News, Injury Update

As for Manchester United, the side is fit and fine for their upcoming home game. While striker Edinson Cavani is expected to make a return to the side following his muscle injury. David de Gea, Luke Shaw and Scott McTominay, who were rested in the last fixture, are expected to feature in starting XI. Leeds United, meanwhile, will once again miss the company of Adam Forshaw, Robin Koch and Gaetano Berardi. They are expected to go with an unchanged side after their success against Newcastle.

Premier League 2020-21 Manchester United Probable Starting XI vs Leeds United: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw; McTominay, Fred, Pogba; Fernandes; Martial, Rashford

Premier League 2020-21 Leeds United Probable Starting XI vs Manchester United: Meslier; Dallas, Ayling, Cooper, Alioski; Phillips, Raphinha, Rodrigo, Hernandez, Harrison; Bamford

When is the Premier League 2020-21 Manchester United vs Leeds United match?

The Premier League 2020-21 Manchester United vs Leeds United match will take place on December 20, Sunday.

What are the timings of Premier League 2020 Manchester United vs Leeds United match?

The Premier League 2020-21 Manchester United vs Leeds United match will start at 10:00 PM IST.

Where is the Premier League 2020-21 Manchester United vs Leeds United match being played?

The Premier League 2020-21 Manchester United vs Leeds United match will be played at the Old Trafford Stadium.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Premier League 2020-21 Manchester United vs Leeds United match?

The Premier League 2020-21 Manchester United vs Leeds United match will be LIVE on Star Sports Select 1 SD & HD.

Where can you live stream the Premier League 2020-21 Manchester United vs Leeds United match?

The Premier League 2020-21 Manchester United vs Leeds United match live stream will be available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP in India.