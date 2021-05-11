Premier League 2020-21 Manchester United vs Leicester City LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

The Premier League 2020-21 action is back, and this week’s fixture will see Manchester United take on Leicester City at Old Trafford on Tuesday. The match is scheduled to begin at 10:30 PM IST. The hosts have been in exceptional form in the Premier League this season and are in second place in the league table. The Red Devils breezed past Aston Villa (3-1) in their previous game and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

On the other hand, Leicester City are fourth in the home league standings and have experienced a disconcerting slump in recent weeks. The Foxes suffered a humiliating 4-2 defeat against Newcastle United over the weekend and cannot afford a similar debacle tonight. The reverse fixture between both sides at the King Power Stadium back in December last year saw Leicester City held Manchester United to a 2-2 draw. However, the visitors have struggled to end their Old Trafford jinx over the past few years, but there may be no better time for them to do so than against an extremely fatigued United outfit.

Premier League 2020-21Manchester United vs Leicester City: Team News, Injury Update

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be unable to use the services of Phil Jones, Daniel James and Anthony Martial due to injuries. Whereas, Brendan Rodgers’ side have few injuries to account for and will have to do without Harvey Barnes, Wes Morgan, and James Justin going into this fixture.

Manchester United probable starting line-up: Dean Henderson (GK); Luke Shaw, Harry Maguire, Eric Bailly, Aaron Wan-Bissaka; Scott McTominay, Fred; Bruno Fernandes, Juan Mata, Marcus Rashford; Mason Greenwood

Leicester City probable starting line-up: Kasper Schmeichel (GK); Caglar Soyuncu, Jonny Evans, Wesley Fofana; Timothy Castagne, Ricardo Pereira, Wilfred Ndidi, Youri Tielemans; James Maddison, Kelechi Iheanacho, Jamie Vardy

What time is the Premier League 2020-21 Manchester United vs Leicester City kick-off?

The Premier League 2020-21 Manchester United vs Leicester City will kick off at 10:30 PM IST on Tuesday, May 11 at Old Trafford, in Manchester.

What TV channel will show the Premier League 2020-21 Manchester United vs Leicester City match?

The Premier League 2020-21 Manchester United vs Leicester City will be LIVE on Sony Network.

How can I stream the Premier League 2020-21 Manchester United vs Leicester City fixture?

The match can be streamed on Sony LIV.

