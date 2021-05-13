Premier League 2020-21 Manchester United vs Liverpool LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Manchester United and Liverpool are counted amid one of the biggest rivalries in the football world despite their varying fortunes in the last few years.

In the ongoing season, while Man United have secured their place at the second spot on the table. Liverpool have been dethroned as Premier League champions by bitter rivals Manchester City.

Liverpool are currently placed at the sixth spot, seven points behind fourth-placed Chelsea. Jurgen Klopp’s unit will look to reduce the gap with Chelsea when they take on Man United on Friday, with the hope to confirm their UEFA Champions League (UCL) qualification berth.

However, despite their lacklustre show this season, The Reds would be high on confidence, having demolished Southampton 2-0 in their last outings. On the other hand, Man United were beaten 1-2 by Leicester City on Tuesday.

Premier League 2020-21 Manchester United vs Liverpool: Team News, Injury Update

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar will miss the services of Phil Jones, Anthony Martial and Daniel James and could be forced to play youngsters in his squad.

On the other hand, Klopp would be without the services of their ace defenders Joe Gomez and Virgil van Dijk. Divock Origi is also out with injury. Meanwhile, Jordan Henderson has returned to training after recovering from his groin injury.

Manchester United vs Liverpool Probable XIs:

Manchester United predicted XI: Dean Henderson, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Victor Lindelof, Eric Bailly, Luke Shaw, Scott McTominay, Fred, Bruno Fernandes, Paul Pogba, Marcus Rashford, Mason Greenwood

Liverpool predicted XI: Alisson Becker, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Nathaniel Phillips, Ozan Kabak, Andrew Robertson, Thiago Alcantara, Fabinho, Georginio Wijnaldum, Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane

What time is the Premier League 2020-21 Manchester United vs Liverpool kick-off?

The match is scheduled to begin at 12:45 AM IST at the Old Trafford stadium of Man United.

What TV channel will show the Premier League 2020-21 Manchester United vs Liverpool match?

The live broadcast of the Manchester United vs Liverpool match will be available on Star Sports, Star Sports Select

How can I stream the Premier League 2020-21 Manchester United vs Liverpool fixture?

The match between Man United and Liverpool can be live-streamed on Disney + Hotstar.

