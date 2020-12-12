Premier League 2020-21 Manchester United vs Manchester City LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

It is the clash which is always the top billing in the Premier League, Manchester United take on arch-rivals Manchester City at Old Trafford on Saturday at 11 pm IST. Both the sides have not found their momentum this season and will look to get some much-needed form.

United have been knocked out of the UEFA Champions League earlier this week when they were handed a shock defeat to RB Leipzig. City did win their Champions League match against Marseille earlier this week but both the teams remain outside the top 4 of the Premier League

Premier League 2020-21 Manchester United vs Manchester City Team News: Team News, Injury Update

Manchester United have a few calls to make and may not be able to field Anthony Martial and Edinson Cavani. This will allow Mason Greenwood and Marcus Rashford to lead the line for the Red Devils.

Sergio Aguero might not take part in this game. On the other hand, Eric Garcia could well miss out in this match for City against Manchester United.

Manchester United vs Manchester City Predicted XI

Manchester United Predicted XI: David de Gea; Alex Telles, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Aaron Wan-Bissaka; Fred, Scott McTominay; Juan Mata, Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford; Mason Greenwood

Manchester City Predicted XI: Ederson Moraes; Joao Cancelo, Ruben Dias, John Stones, Kyle Walker; Rodri, Ilkay Gundogan, Kevin De Bruyne; Raheem Sterling, Riyad Mahrez, Gabriel Jesus

When is the Premier League 2020-21 Manchester United vs Manchester City match?

The Premier League 2020-21 Manchester United vs Manchester City match will take place on December 12, 2020.

What are the timings of Premier League 2020-21 Manchester United vs Manchester City match?

The Premier League 2020-21 Manchester United vs Manchester City match will start at 11:00 pm IST.

Where is the Premier League 2020-21 Manchester United vs Manchester City match being played?

The much-awaited Premier League encounter will be played at the Old Trafford Stadium.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Premier League 2020-21 Manchester United vs Manchester City match?

The Premier League 2020-21 Manchester United vs Manchester City match will be LIVE on Star Sports Select 1 SD & HD.

Where can you live stream the Premier League 2020-21 Manchester United vs Manchester City match?

Manchester United vs Manchester City match live stream will be available on Hotstar in India.