Premier League 2020-21 Manchester United vs Newcastle United LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Manchester United will roll out the carpet for Newcastle United in the Premier League on Monday, February 22. While Manchester United are 10 points behind their city rivals, Newcastle United are only six points ahead of the relegation spots.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side romped home to a 4-0 win against Real Sociedad in the Europa League and will fancy their chances against Newcastle.

The Premier League 2020-21 Manchester United vs Newcastle United game is scheduled to kick off at 12:30 AM IST.

Premier League 2020-21 Manchester United vs Newcastle United: Team News, Injury Update

Manchester United will be without Paul Pogba and Phil Jones as they will miss the clash against Newcastle United. On the other hand, the participation of Donny van de Beek and Edinson Cavani is still in doubt.

Newcastle United, on the other hand, Steve Bruce will be without the trio of Callum Wilson, Javier Manquillo, and Fabian Schar. Now, Federico Fernandez has returned to training, but he might not feature in this match.

Manchester United possible starting line-up: David de Gea; Luke Shaw, Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof, Aaron Wan-Bissaka; Nemanja Matic, Fred; Bruno Fernandes, Mason Greenwood, Marcus Rashford; Anthony Martial

Newcastle United possible starting line-up: Karl Darlow; Emil Krafth, Ciaran Clark, Jamaal Lascelles, Jamal Lewis; Jonjo Shelvey, Jeff Hendrick, Joe Willock; Miguel Almiron, Allan Saint-Maximin, Joelinton

What time will the Premier League 2020-21 Manchester United vs Newcastle United kick-off?

The Premier League 2020-21 Manchester United vs Newcastle United match will kick off at 12:30 AM IST on Thursday, February 22, at the Old Trafford Stadium.

What TV channel will show the Premier League 2020-21 Manchester United vs Newcastle United match?

The Premier League 2020-21 Manchester United vs Newcastle United match will telecast on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select HD1.

