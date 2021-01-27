Premier League 2020-21 Manchester United vs Sheffield United LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Manchester United will take on Sheffield United at Old Trafford on Wednesday evening in what will be clash between two teams on the opposite side of the points table in the Premier League.

Manchester United are currently ranked number one while Sheffield are last with only one win from 19 matches. The side has managed to notch up three clean sheets in their last five matches and this is a great sign for them heading into this match.

Premier League 2020-21 Manchester United vs Sheffield United Team News: Team News, Injury Updated

The Red Devils received a huge fitness boost ahead of the match as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirmed that Marcus Rashford is available. Also, David de Gea is all but certain to resume duties in goal after Dean Henderson featured in the cup win.

Sheffield United, on the other hand, will be without five key first-team players in Oli McBurnie, Jack Robinson, Sander Berge, Jack O’Connell and Ben Osborn.

Manchester United vs Sheffield United Probable starting line up

Manchester United Probable starting line up: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw; McTominay, Fred; Martial, Fernandes, Greenwood; Cavani.

Sheffield UnitedProbable starting line up: Ramsdale; Basham, Egan, Ampadu, Bogle, Lundstram; Norwood, Fleck, Stevens; McGoldrick, Sharp.

When is the Premier League 2020-21 Manchester United vs Sheffield United match?

The Premier League 2020-21 Manchester United vs Sheffield United match will take place on January 28.

What are the timings of Premier League 2020 Manchester United vs Sheffield United match?

The Premier League 2020-21 Manchester United vs Sheffield United match will start at 01:45 AM IST.

Where is the Premier League 2020-21 Manchester United vs Sheffield United match being played?

The Premier League 2020-21 Manchester United vs Sheffield United match will be played at the Old Trafford Stadium.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Premier League 2020-21 Manchester United vs Sheffield United match?

The Premier League 2020-21 Manchester United vs Sheffield United match will be LIVE on Star Sports Select 1 SD & HD.

Where can you live stream the Premier League 2020-21 Manchester United vs Sheffield United?

The Premier League 2020-21 Manchester United vs Sheffield United match live stream will be available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP in India.