Premier League 2020-21 Manchester United vs Southampton LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Manchester United will be back in action as Premier League rolls on this week when they take on a formidable Southampton outfit at Old Trafford on Tuesday. Both teams have been impressive this season and now, both sides will look to grab the maximum points from this match.

Manchester United have been good this season and they have managed only one point from their last two matches and they cannot afford any mistakes against Southampton.

Southampton, on the other hand, have been impressive but have slipped in the recent past and they need to be at their absolute best in this match.

The Premier League 2020-21 Manchester United vs Southampton game is scheduled to kick off at 1:45 am IST.

Premier League 2020-21 Manchester United vs Southampton: Team News, Injury Update

For Manchester United, Phil Jones is currently recuperating from an injury and hence, will not take a part in this match. Also, Scott McTominay is also carrying a knock and might not be risked for this match against Southampton.

Southampton, on the other hand, Theo Walcott, Jannik Vestergaard, Oriol Romeu, and Ibrahima Diallo are all carrying injuries and hence, might not take a part in this match. Also, Kyle Walker-Peters, Nathan Tella, and Mohammed Salisu have been ruled out for this match.

Manchester United possible starting line-up: David de Gea; Luke Shaw, Harry Maguire, Eric Bailly, Aaron Wan-Bissaka; Fred, Paul Pogba; Bruno Fernandes, Mason Greenwood, Marcus Rashford; Anthony Martial

Southampton possible starting line-up: Alex McCarthy; Ryan Bertrand, Jack Stephens, Jan Bednarek, Yan Valery; Moussa Djenepo, Alexandre Jankewitz, James Ward-Prowse, Stuart Armstrong; Che Adams, Danny Ings

What time will the Premier League 2020-21 Manchester United vs Southampton kick-off?

The Premier League 2020-21 Manchester United vs Southampton match will kick off at 01:45 am IST on Wednesday, February 03, at the Old Trafford Stadium.

What TV channel will show the Premier League 2020-21 Manchester United vs Southampton match?

The Premier League 2020-21 Manchester United vs Southampton match will telecast on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select HD1.

How can I stream the Premier League 2020-21 Manchester United vs Southampton fixture?

The Premier League 2020-21 Manchester United vs Southampton match will be streamed on Disney+Hotstar VIP