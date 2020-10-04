Premier League 2020-21 Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur Live Streaming- When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

The upcoming Premier League 2020-21 fixture will see a face-off between Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, October 4. The Premier League 2020-21 Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur fixture will be played at the Old Trafford Stadium. The Red Devils, in their last outing, kept a clean sheet with a 3-2 victory over Brighton. On the other hand, Spurs held Newcastle to a 1-1 draw. As per the league standing, Manchester United are sitting on the 14th slot. They have three points in their kitty after two games. Whereas, Tottenham Hotspur are 8th with four points from three matches. The Premier League 2020-21 Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur fixture will kick off at 9:00 pm Indian Standard Time (IST).

Premier League 2020-21 Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur fixture: Team News, Injury Update

Manchester United defender Harry Maguire will feature in today's match despite picking up an ankle injury against Brighton last Saturday. Apart from this, there are no fresh injury concerns for Man Utd manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

As for Tottenham, forward Son Heung-min is still recovering from a hamstring injury. He is joined by midfielder Giovani Lo Celso and new-signing Gareth Bale.

Premier League 2020-21 Manchester United possible starting lineup vs Tottenham Hotspur: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw; Pogba, Matic; Greenwood, Fernandes, Rashford; Martial

Premier League 2020-21 Tottenham Hotspur possible starting lineup vs Manchester United: Lloris; Doherty, Sanchez, Dier, Davies; Hojbjerg, Winks; Lucas, Alli, Bergwijn; Kane

Where to watch the Premier League 2020-21Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur match live in India (TV channels)?

Manchester United will welcome Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League 2020-21 at 9:00 PM on October 4. The EPL 2020-21Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur match will telecast on select channels of Star Sports.

How and where to watch the online PL 2020-21Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur match live streaming?

Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur match will be available on Disney+Hotstar VIP on Saturday, October 3, at 10 PM.