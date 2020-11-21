Premier League 2020-21 Manchester United vs West Bromwich Albion LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Manchester United might register their first home win in the Premier League when they host fellow struggler’s West Bromwich Albion on Sunday, November 22 at Old Trafford. The match will commence at 01:30am IST.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side will aim to make quick work of Slaven Bilic’s men in a hope to improve their woeful form and their inability to string positive results this season. They are currently positioned at 14th spot with just 10 points and three wins from the seven played so far. However, they enter the home league fixture following a 3-1 win against Everton on November 7.

Meanwhile, Slaven Bilic’s team had the worst season so far without a win to their credit. The Baggies are winless in 12 league fixtures and have collected just three points this season and are languishing at the 18th spot in the points table. In their last Premier League outing they gave a tough challenge to Tottenham Hotspur but registered a 1-0 loss in the end.

The Red Devils have won just once in their last five Premier League games against the Baggies.

Premier League 2020-21 Manchester United vs West Bromwich Albion: Team News, Injury Update

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be bereft of services from Luke Shaw, Marcus Rashford and Victor Lindelof due to injuries. While Jesse Lingard, Eric Baily and Anthony Martial remain doubtful.

Slaven Bilic will not be able to feature Hal Robson-Kanu and Sam Field in the playing XI due to injuries.

Manchester United possible starting line-up: David de Gea, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Axel Tuanzebe, Harry Maguire, Alex Telles, Fred, Scott McTominay, Juan Mata, Bruno Fernandes, Donny Van De Beek, Edinson Cavani

West Bromwich Albion possible starting line-up: Sam Johnstone, Darnell Furlong, Branislav Ivanovic, Semi Ajayi, Conor Townsend, Filip Krovinovic, Matheus Pereira, Conor Gallagher, Grady Diangana, Karlan Grant, Callum Robinson

What time will the Premier League 2020-21 Manchester United vs West Bromwich Albion kick-off?

The Premier League 2020-21 game between Manchester United vs West Bromwich Albion will kick off at 1.30am IST on Sunday, November 22, at the Old Trafford.

What TV channel will show the Premier League 2020-21 Manchester United vs West Bromwich Albion match?

The Premier League 2020-21 Manchester United vs West Bromwich Albion match will telecast on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select HD1.

How can I stream the Premier League 2020-21 Manchester United vs West Bromwich Albion fixture?

The Premier League 2020-21 Manchester United vs West Bromwich Albion match will be streamed on Disney+Hotstar VIP on Sunday, November 22 at 1:30 am IST.