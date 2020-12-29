Premier League 2020-21 Manchester United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Manchester United will be locking horns with Wolverhampton Wanderers in a Premier League 2020-21 match on Wednesday at the Old Trafford. The Manchester United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers game will commence at 1.30 am.

On the points table, Manchester United are placed at the fourth spot with 27 points, while Wolverhampton Wanderers are standing at the 11th position with 21 points. Manchester United have won eight of the fourteen matches they have played in this season, while Wolverhampton Wanderers have emerged victorious in six of the 15 clashes.

In their previous fixture, Manchester United took on Leicester City. The game ended in a draw as both the sides scored two goals each. On the other hand, Wolverhampton Wanderers faced Tottenham in their last match. This clash also ended in a draw as both the teams scored one goal each.

Premier League 2020-21 Manchester United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers: Team News, Injury Update

Manchester United cannot call upon the services of Phil Jones for the upcoming game as he is recovering from an injury. The participation of Victor Lindelof and Aaron Wan-Bissaka is also doubtful.

Raul Jimenez and Jonny will not be seen in action for Wolverhampton Wanderers due to injury. There is no surety if Marcal, Willy Boly and Leander Dendoncker will be available for the match against Manchester United.

Manchester United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Probable Starting XI

Manchester United Probable Starting XI: David de Gea, Axel Tuanzebe, Eric Bailly, Harry Maguire, Alex Telles, Fred, Nemanja Matic, Bruno Fernandes, Mason Greenwood, Edinson Cavani, Marcus Rashford

Wolverhampton Wanderers Probable Starting XI: Rui Patricio, Nelson Semedo, Conor Coady, Roman Saiss, Rayan Ait-Nouri, Ruben Neves, Joao Moutinho, Daniel Podence, Adama Traore, Fabio Silva, Pedro Neto

When is the Premier League 2020-21 Manchester United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers match?

The Premier League 2020-21 Manchester United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers match will take place on December 30.

What are the timings of Premier League 2020-21 Manchester United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers match?

The Premier League 2020-21 Manchester United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers match will start at 1.30 AM IST.

Where is the Premier League 2020-21 Manchester United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers match being played?

The Premier League 2020-21 Manchester United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers match will be played at the Old Trafford.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Premier League 2020-21 Manchester United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers match?

The Premier League 2020-21 Manchester United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers match will be LIVE on Star Sports Select 1 SD & HD.

Where can you live stream the Premier League 2020-21 Manchester United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers match?

The Premier League 2020-21 Manchester United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers match live stream will be available on Hotstar in India.