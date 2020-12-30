Premier League 2020-21 Newcastle United vs Liverpool LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Liverpool will head across to St. James' Park on Thursday night for a Premier League clash against Newcastle United. Klopp’s men will be looking to find momentum after they had to endure a 1-1 draw against West Bromwich Albion at Anfield.

Newcastle, on the other hand, are currently at number 14, they have 18 points from 14 games this season.

The Premier League 2020-21 Newcastle United vs Liverpool will commence at 1:30 am.

Premier League 2020-21 Newcastle United vs Liverpool: Team News, Injury Update

Liverpool's injury concerns do not seem to end. Now, there is the absence of Naby Keita and Joel Matip as both these players could well be out with muscle injuries.

For Newcastle United, Jonjo Shelvey will miss the game as he has been ruled out with a groin injury. Also, Ryan Fraser has a groin problem and will miss this game.

Newcastle United vs Liverpool Probable Starting Line-up

Newcastle United Probable Starting Line-up: Karl Darlow; DeAndre Yedlin, Fabian Schar, Federico Fernandez, Ciaran Clark, Jamal Lewis; Miguel Almiron, Isaac Hayden, Sean Longstaff, Jacob Murphy; Callum Wilson

Liverpool Probable Starting Line-up: Alisson Becker; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Nat Phillips, Fabinho, Andy Robertson; Jordan Henderson, Gini Wijnaldum, James Milner; Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane

When is the Premier League 2020-21 Newcastle United vs Liverpool match?

The Premier League 2020-21 Newcastle United vs Liverpool match will take place on December 31.

What are the timings of Premier League 2020-21 Newcastle United vs Liverpool match?

The Premier League 2020-21 Newcastle United vs Liverpool match will start at 01:30 AM IST.

Where is the Premier League 2020-21 Newcastle United vs Liverpool match being played?

The Premier League 2020-21 Newcastle United vs Liverpool match will be played at the St. James' Park.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Premier League 2020-21 Newcastle United vs Liverpool match?

The Premier League 2020-21 Newcastle United vs Liverpool match will be LIVE on Star Sports Select 1 SD & HD.

Where can you live stream the Premier League 2020-21 Newcastle United vs Liverpool match?

The Premier League 2020-21 Newcastle United vs Liverpool match live stream will be available on Hotstar in India.