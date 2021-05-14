Premier League 2020-21 Newcastle United vs Manchester City LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Manchester City will head across to St. James’ Park where they will take on Newcastle United. This will be their first match after being crowned the Premier League Champions. Manchester United went down to Leicester City and this confirmed Manchester City as the champions.

Newcastle United come into this game after having beat Leicester City 4-2 in an away game and will be confident to cause an upset against Manchester City. The Premier League 2020-21 Newcastle United vs Manchester City game is scheduled to kick off at 12:45 AM IST.

Premier League 2020-21 Newcastle United vs Manchester City: Team News, Injury Update

Newcastle will be without four players and this includes their top-scorer Callum Wilson who is out of the entire season with a hamstring problem.Apart from him, Fabian Schar will also miss out as he is still serving the second of his three-game ban for the red card received against Arsenal.

For Manchester City, Kevin De Bruyne miss out on the last game owing to fitness and his fitness will assessed ahead of the match. John Stones will also make a comeback from return from his suspension.

Newcastle United possible starting line-up: Martin Dubravka; Federico Fernandez, Ciaran Clark, Paul Dummett; Jacob Murphy, Miguel Almiron, Jonjo Shelvey, Joe Willock, Matt Ritchie; Alex Saint-Maximin, Joelinton

Manchester City possible starting line-up: Ederson; Kyle Walker, John Stones, Ruben Dias, Oleksandr Zinchenko; Bernardo Silva, Rodrigo, Ilkay Gundogan; Riyad Mahrez, Gabriel Jesus, Phil Foden

What time will the Premier League 2020-21 Newcastle United vs Manchester City kick-off?

The Premier League 2020-21 Newcastle United vs Manchester City match will kick off at 12:30 AM IST on Thursday, May 15, at the St. James’ Park.

What TV channel will show the Premier League 2020-21 Newcastle United vs Manchester City match?

The Premier League 2020-21 Newcastle United vs Manchester City match will telecast on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select HD1.

How can I stream the Premier League 2020-21 Newcastle United vs Manchester City fixture?

The Premier League 2020-21 Newcastle United vs Manchester City match will be streamed on Disney+Hotstar VIP.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here