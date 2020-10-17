Premier League 2020-21 Newcastle vs Manchester United Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

Newcastle will play host to wounded Manchester United in their upcoming Premier League 2020-21 game on Sunday, October 18. The Premier League 2020-21 Newcastle vs Manchester United fixture will be played at the St. James’ Park.

In the previous week, Newcastle managed to extend their winning streak with a 3-1 win over Burnley FC. They are currently placed 9th on the Premier League table with seven points next to their name.

Manchester United, on the other side, will be playing their first game after their 6-1 loss against Tottenham Hotspur. The Ole Gunnar Solskjær side will look to bounce back when they step onto the turf. Currently, they are 16th with three points.

The Premier League 2020-21 Newcastle vs Manchester United fixture will kick off at 12:30 am.

Premier League 2020-21 Newcastle vs Manchester United : Team News

Manchester United forward Anthony Martial will be seen on the suspension bench as he picked a red card against Spurs.

As for Newcastle, they have a long injury list ahead of the game night.

Though the defenders Paul Dummett, Jamaal Lascelles, Allan Saint-Maximin, Jamal Lewis,DeAndre Yedlin and Ciaran Clark have returned to the training session but their match fitness is still a worry.

Meanwhile, goalkeeper Martin Dubravka continues to remain absentee. While Dwight Gayle and Matt Ritchie are out of contention from today’s game.

NEW vs MNU, Premier League 2020-21 Newcastle possible starting lineup vs Manchester United: Darlow; Manquillo, Hayden, Lascelles, Fernandez, Lewis; Saint-Maximin, Shelvey, Hendrick, Joelinton; Wilson

NEW vs MNU, Premier League 2020-21 Manchester United possible starting lineup vs Newcastle: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw; Pogba, McTominay; Greenwood, Fernandes, Rashford; Ighalo

Where to watch the Premier League 2020-21 Newcastle vs Manchester United match live in India (TV channels)?

Newcastle will welcome Manchester United in the Premier League 2020-21 at 12.30 am on October 18 at St. James’ Park. The PL 2020-21 Newcastle vs Manchester United match will telecast on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select HD1.

How and where to watch the online PL 2020-21 Newcastle vs Manchester United match live streaming?

Newcastle vs Manchester United match will be available on Disney+Hotstar VIP on Saturday, October 17 at 7.30 pm IST.