Premier League 2020-21 Sheffield United vs Chelsea LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Sheffield United will play host to Chelsea at Bramall Lane on Sunday for their latest Premier League fixture. They come into this match after a 2-1 win over Sam Allardyce's West Bromwich Albion on Tuesday at Bramall Lane. Chelsea, on the other hand, overcame Jose Mourinho's Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 yesterday at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. They were helped by a first-half penalty from Italy international Jorginho and this was enough to secure the win for Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea. The Premier League 2020-21 Sheffield United vs Chelsea game is scheduled to kick off at 12:45 AM IST.

Premier League 2020-21 Sheffield United vs Chelsea: Team News, Injury Update

Sheffield United will be without the services of Norwegian midfielder Sander Berge and centre-back Jack O'Connell, who are both nursing injuries. Also, there are doubts over the availability of right-back George Baldock and goalkeeper Simon Moore. Chelsea, on the other hand, will be without young German forward Kai Havertz, French centre-back Kurt Zouma and veteran defender Thiago Silva, who are all nursing their respective injuries.

Sheffield United possible starting line-up: Aaron Ramsdale, Chris Basham, John Egan, Phil Jagielka, Max Lowe, John Lundstram, Oliver Norwood, John Fleck, Jayden Bogle, David McGoldrick, Oli McBurnie

Chelsea possible starting line-up: Edouard Mendy, Cesar Azpilicueta, Andreas Christensen, Antonio Rudiger, Reece James, N'Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic, Ben Chilwell, Mason Mount, Timo Werner, Tammy Abraham

What time will the Premier League 2020-21 Sheffield United vs Chelsea kick-off?

The Premier League 2020-21 Sheffield United vs Chelsea match will kick off at 12:45 AM IST on Monday, February 08, at the Bramall Lane.

What TV channel will show the Premier League 2020-21 Sheffield United vs Chelsea match?

The Premier League 2020-21 Sheffield United vs Chelsea match will telecast on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select HD1.

How can I stream the Premier League 2020-21 Sheffield United vs Chelsea fixture?

The Premier League 2020-21 Sheffield United vs Chelsea match will be streamed on Disney+Hotstar VIP.