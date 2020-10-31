Premier League 2020-21 Sheffield United vs Manchester City Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

Sheffield United will host Manchester City at Bramall Lane in a Premier League 2020-21 game today. The Premier League 2020-21 Sheffield United vs Manchester City match will begin at 6 pm. In their previous Premier League 2020-21 fixture, Sheffield United were defeated 1-2 by Liverpool. Roberto Firmino and Diogo Jota scored one goal each for Liverpool, while Sander Berge hit one goal for Sheffield United.

On the other hand, Manchester City outperformed Marseille 3-0 in the group stage of the UEFA Champions League on October 28. Ferran Torres, Ilkay Gundogan and Raheem Sterling helped their side win the game, scoring one goal each. Manchester City are placed at the 13th place in the standings with eight points, while Sheffield United are at the 19th place with one point. Manchester City have won two of the five games they have played, while Sheffield United have not emerged victorious in even one of the six matches they have played in this season.

In their last five face-offs, Manchester City have won three games, while Sheffield United have emerged victorious only one. The remaining one match has ended in a draw.

Premier League 2020-21 Sheffield United vs Manchester City: Team News

Lys Mousset, Jack O'Connell, John Fleck and Simon Moore will not be seen in action for Sheffield United because of injury. The participation of Max Lowe is doubtful. Benjamin Mendy, Sergio Aguero, Gabriel Jesus and Fernandinho will not be playing for Manchester City in the upcoming game due to injury. It is not sure if Nathan Ake will be a part of the squad.

Premier League 2020-21 Sheffield United possible starting lineup vs Manchester City: Aaron Ramsdale, Chris Basham, John Egan, Enda Stevens, George Baldock, Sander Berge, Ethan Ampadu, John Lundstram, Ben Osborn, Rhian Brewster, Oli McBurnie

Premier League 2020-21 Manchester City possible starting lineup vs Sheffield United: Ederson Moraes, Kyle Walker, Ruben Dias, Aymeric Laporte, Joao Cancelo, Rodrigo, Ilkay Gundogan, Kevin De Bruyne, Riyad Mahrez, Raheem Sterling, Phil Foden

Where to watch the Premier League 2020-21 Sheffield United vs Manchester City match live in India (TV channels)?

Sheffield United will welcome Manchester City in the Premier League 2020-21 at 6 pm on October 31 at Bramall Lane. The PL 2020-21 Sheffield United vs Manchester City match will telecast on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select HD1.

How and where to watch the online PL 2020-21 Sheffield United vs Manchester City match live streaming?

The Sheffield United vs Manchester City match will be available on Disney+Hotstar VIP on Saturday, October 31 at 6 pm IST.