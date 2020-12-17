Premier League 2020-21 Sheffield United vs Manchester United LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Sheffield United will host Manchester United at Bramall Lane on Thursday for their next Premier League fixture. Sheffield come into this game after their 3-0 loss to Southampton on Sunday at the St. Mary's Stadium. Sheffield are at rock bottom with just one point from 12 points and are fighting for life. The Premier League 2020-21 Sheffield United vs Manchester United match will be played at the Bramall Lane.

Manchester United need this victory to be in the European qualification positions. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer talked about a title push this week but it seems like a distant dream. United’s form has been quite good but one never knows what to expect from them. Sometimes they show flashes of brilliance but that is often followed by morbid displays. What United needs right now is a string of good wins.

The Premier League 2020-21 Sheffield United vs Manchester United kick off time is 1:30 am.

Premier League 2020-21 Sheffield United vs Manchester United Team News: Team News, Injury Update

Sheffield United will go into this match without the services of defender Kean Bryan and centre-back Jack O'Connell, both of whom are currently injured.

Defender Phil Jones is among the long-time absentees for Manchester United. There are also doubts over the availability of Uruguayan striker Edinson Cavani as well.

Sheffield United vs Manchester United Probable Starting XI

Sheffield United Probable Starting XI: Aaron Ramsdale; George Baldock, Chris Basham, John Egan, Phil Jagielka; Enda Stevens Sander Berge, Ethan Ampadu; John Fleck, Lys Mousset; David McGoldrick

Manchester United Probable Starting XI: David de Gea; Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw; Scott McTominay, Fred; Bruno Fernandes, Mason Greenwood, Marcus Rashford; Anthony Martial,

When is the Premier League 2020-21 Sheffield United vs Manchester United match?

The Premier League 2020-21 Sheffield United vs Manchester United match will take place on December 18, 2020.

What are the timings of Premier League 2020-21 Sheffield United vs Manchester United match?

The Premier League 2020-21 Sheffield United vs Manchester United match will start at 1:30 AM IST.

Where is the Premier League 2020-21 Sheffield United vs Manchester United match being played?

Sheffield United vs Manchester United match will be played at Bramall Lane.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Premier League 2020-21 Sheffield United vs Manchester United match?

The Premier League match will be LIVE on Star Sports Select 1 SD & HD.

Where can you live stream the Premier League 2020-21 Sheffield United vs Manchester United match?

The Premier League 2020-21 Sheffield United vs Manchester United match live stream will be available on Hotstar in India.