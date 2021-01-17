Premier League 2020-21 Sheffield United vs Tottenham Hotspur LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Sheffield United will play host to Tottenham Hotspur in the upcoming Premier League 2020-21 match on Sunday, January 17. The Premier League 2020-21 Sheffield United vs Tottenham Hotspur will be played at the Bramall Lane. The Blades beat Newcastle United to post their first win in the 18th game of their Premier League season.

For Jose Mourinho, this is a match when he would want to use this match to come back into some winning form. They have just won one match since they went top of the table in early December.

The Premier League 2020-21 Sheffield United vs Tottenham Hotspur will kick off at 7:30 pm.

Premier League 2020-21 Sheffield United vs Tottenham Hotspur Team News: Team News, Injury Update

For Sheffield United, Jack O'Connell and Sander Berge are both nursing long-term injuries and hence, are not available for this game.

Tottenham Hotspur, on the other hand, will not be avail the services of Giovani Lo Celso for this game against Sheffield United. However, Toby Alderweireld will back to the starting XI.

Sheffield United vs Tottenham Hotspur Probable Starting Lineups

Sheffield United Probable Starting Lineup: Aaron Ramsdale; Chris Basham, John Egan, Ethan Ampadu; Jayden Bogle, John Lundstram, Oliver Norwood, John Fleck, Ben Osborn; Rhian Brewster, David McGoldrick

Tottenham Hotspur Probable Starting Lineup: Hugo Lloris; Matt Doherty, Toby Alderweireld, Eric Dier, Ben Davies; Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Moussa Sissoko; Lucas Moura, Tanguy Ndombele, Son Heung-Min, Harry Kane

When is the Premier League 2020-21 Sheffield United vs Tottenham Hotspur match?

The Premier League 2020-21 Sheffield United vs Tottenham Hotspur match will take place on January 17.

What are the timings of Premier League 2020 Sheffield United vs Tottenham Hotspur match?

The Premier League 2020-21 Sheffield United vs Tottenham Hotspur match will start at 07:30 PM IST.

Where is the Premier League 2020-21 Sheffield United vs Tottenham Hotspur match being played?

The Premier League 2020-21 Sheffield United vs Tottenham Hotspur match will be played at the Bramall Lane.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Premier League 2020-21 Sheffield United vs Tottenham Hotspur match?

The Premier League 2020-21 Sheffield United vs Tottenham Hotspur match will be LIVE on Star Sports Select 1 SD & HD.

Where can you live stream the Premier League 2020-21 Sheffield United vs Tottenham Hotspur?

The Premier League 2020-21 Sheffield United vs Tottenham Hotspur match live stream will be available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP in India.