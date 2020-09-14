Premier League 2020-21 Sheffield United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

Sheffield United will be up against Wolverhampton Wanderers in their upcoming match in the Premier League 2020-21. The outing is scheduled to take place on Monday, September 14 at 10:30 PM at Bramall Lane.

This is the first match that both these teams will be playing in the ongoing league. Both the teams, missing out on the European qualification, would be looking to a great start this EPL season.

This year, the much-delayed PL 2020-21 started two months after the final of the previous season. There are a total of 21 teams that are taking part in the Premier League 2020-21.

Premier League 2020-21 Sheffield United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers: Team News

Jonny Castro of Wolverhampton Wanderers will not be able to play the match because of his injuries. Ruben Vinagre and Diogo Jota’s inclusion in the team appears doubtful. Marcal, Vitinha and Silva might see their replacements for today’s match.

Premier League 2020-21 Sheffield United possible starting lineup vs Wolverhampton Wanderers: Aaron Ramsdale, George Baldock, Chris Basham, John Egan, Jack O’Connell, Stevens, Fleck, Ethan Ampadu, Oliver Norwood; McBurnie, David McGoldrick.

Premier League 2020-21 Wolverhampton Wanderers possible starting lineup vs Sheffield United: Rui Rui Patricio, Oskar Buur, Willy Boly, Conor Coady, Romain Saiss, Fernando Marcal, Ruben Neves, Joao Moutinho, Daniel Podence, Raul Jimenez, Diogo Jota.

Where to watch the Premier League 2020-21 Sheffield United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers match live in India (TV channels)?

Sheffield United will welcome Wolverhampton Wanderers in the English Premier League 2020-21 at 10: 30 pm on September 14. The PL 2020-21 Sheffield United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers match will telecast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD.

How and where to watch online PL 2020-21 Sheffield United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers United match live streaming?

The Sheffield United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers match will be available on Disney+Hotstar VIP on Monday, September 14 at 10:30 PM.