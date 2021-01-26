Premier League 2020-21 Southampton vs Arsenal LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Arsenal will head across for the second time this week when they take on Southampton in the Premier League. The side have already slumped to a 1-0 defeat against the Saints on Saturday as they crashed out of the FA Cup.

The Premier League 2020-21 Southampton vs Arsenal will be played at the St. Mary’s Stadium.

Mikel Arteta will now hope that his side will be able to shrug off that defeat and continue their good form in the Premier League.

Southampton, on the other hand, have faltered in the league stage and have slipped away after a super start to the season.

The Premier League 2020-21 Southampton vs Arsenal will kick off at 1:45 am on Wednesday, January 26.

Premier League 2020-21 Southampton vs Arsenal Team News: Team News, Injury Update

Southampton will welcome the return of Danny Ings but barring this, it is not all cozy for the Saints.

Ralph Hasenhuttl will be missing up to eight players for this match against Arsenal.

For Arsenal, Mikel Arteta will have to deal with the absence of his captain for this match. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will miss out as he was not involved in the FA Cup tie owing to personal reasons.

Southampton vs Arsenal Probable Starting Line-up

Southampton Probable Starting Line-up: Alex McCarthy; Ryan Bertrand, Jack Stephens, Jan Bednarek, Kyle Walker-Peters; Stuart Armstrong, Ibrahima Diallo, James Ward-Prowse, Theo Walcott; Che Adams, Danny Ings

Arsenal Probable Starting Line-up: Bernd Leno; Kieran Tierney, David Luiz, Rob Holding, Hector Bellerin; Granit Xhaka, Thomas Partey; Bukayo Saka, Emile Smith-Rowe, Nicolas Pepe; Alexandre Lacazette

