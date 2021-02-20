Premier League 2020-21 Southampton vs Chelsea LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

A ragged Southampton will take on an in-form Chelsea in the Premier League on Saturday as they aim for a turnaround in fortunes after a torrid run of results. They have lost their last five games in the Premier League, and come into this match after being beaten by Wolves in their last outing.

Chelsea, on the other hand, have been resurgend under the initial spell under new head coach Thomas Tuchel. The Blues have tasted victory in their last five games under Tuchel across all competitions.

The Premier League 2020-21 Southampton vs Chelsea game is scheduled to kick off at 06:00 pm IST.

Premier League 2020-21 Southampton vs Chelsea: Team News, Injury Update

Southampton will be without Kyle Walker-Peters, who suffered an injury during last week’s clash against Wolves. Also, the side will be missing the services of Theo Walcott and Ibrahima Diallo.

Chelsea, on the other hand, will have to deal with the absence of Tammy Abraham, who picked up an ankle injury against Newcastle United in their last match. Apart from him, we could see a rest for Thiago Silva as he could be kept fresh for a Champions League match that is slated to be held next week.

Southampton possible starting line-up: Alex McCarthy; Ryan Bertrand, Jannik Vestergaard, Jan Bednarek, Jack Stephens; Takumi Minamino, James Ward-Prowse, Oriol Romeu, Stuart Armstrong; Che Adams, Danny Ings

Chelsea possible starting line-up: Edouard Mendy; Cesar Azpilicueta, Andreas Christensen, Antonio Rudiger; Callum Hudson-Odoi, Jorginho, Mateo Kovacic, Marcos Alonso; Timo Werner, Mason Mount, Olivier Giroud

What time will the Premier League 2020-21 Southampton vs Chelsea kick-off?

The Premier League 2020-21 Southampton vs Chelsea match will kick off at 10:00 pm IST on Saturday, February 20, at the St Mary's Stadium.

What TV channel will show the Premier League 2020-21 Southampton vs Chelsea match?

The Premier League 2020-21 Southampton vs Chelsea match will telecast on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select HD1.

How can I stream the Premier League 2020-21 Southampton vs Chelsea fixture?

The Premier League 2020-21 Southampton vs Chelsea match will be streamed on Disney+Hotstar VIP.