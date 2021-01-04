Premier League 2020-21 Southampton vs Liverpool LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Liverpool had to endure two successive draws and now, they have the opportunity to start 2021 on the right note when they travel to the south coast for a clash against Southampton. The Reds have dropped four points in their last two games.

The Premier League 2020-21 Southampton vs Liverpool will be hosted at the St Mary’s Stadium.

However, they created chances to win the game against Newcastle. Owing to the results, Liverpool are not alone at the top of the points table – they are on the same number of points as Manchester United.

Southampton have not won in four league games, although they have drawn their last couple of matches.

Southampton have lost 57 of the previous 112 games against Liverpool and have managed to win only 30 times against the Reds.

The Premier League 2020-21 Southampton vs Liverpool will kick off at 1:30 am.

Premier League 2020-21 Southampton vs Liverpool Team News: Team News, Injury Update

For Southampton, centre-back Jannik Vestergaard and winger Nathan Redmond will miss this game. However, Danny Ings could return to the starting XI. Liverpool, on the other hand, will be without Naby Keita and Joel Matip owing to injury. Thiago Alcantara could be in line for a start after he showed sparks of brilliance against Newcastle United.

