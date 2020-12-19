Premier League 2020-21 Southampton vs Manchester City LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Manchester City will look to get back to winning ways when they travel to Southampton this Saturday in the Premier League. Pep Guardiola’s team have drawn their last two matches and find themselves at the ninth spot, away from the top echelons of the table they are used to. The Premier League 2020-21 Southampton vs Manchester City match will start at 8:30 PM IST. The match will be played at played St Mary's Stadium, Southampton’s home ground.

Saints, on the other hand, are flying high with seven wins in 13 matches and a win here will take them to the second spot.

Premier League 2020-21 Southampton vs Manchester City Team News: Team News, Injury Update

Southampton do not have to deal with any new injury concerns and they will field the same starting XI that came back with a point against Arsenal. Pep Guardiola could well give a start to talismanic forward Sergio Aguero to combat the goal-scoring crisis. Oleksandr Zinchenko and Eric Garcia have also been sidelined with injuries and might miss out.

Southampton vs Manchester City probable starting XI

Southampton probable starting XI: Alex McCarthy; Kyle Walker-Peters, Jan Bednarek, Jannik Vestergaard, Ryan Bertrand; Theo Walcott, James Ward-Prowse, Oriol Romeu, Stuart Armstrong; Che Adams, Danny Ings

Manchester City probable starting XI: Ederson; Kyle Walker, John Stones, Ruben Dias, Joao Cancelo; Fernandinho, Ilkay Gundogan, Kevin de Bruyne; Riyad Mahrez, Raheem Sterling, Sergio Aguero

