Premier League 2020-21 Southampton vs Tottenham Hotspur Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

Jose Mourinho’s side Tottenham Hotspur will take on Southampton in a weekend fixture of the Premier League. The Premier League 2020-21 Southampton vs Tottenham Hotspur match will be played at the St. Mary’s Stadium on September 20.

Both teams are looking for their first points this season. In their first match of the campaign last week, Spurs succumbed to a 0-1 defeat at the hands of Everton at their home ground. On the other hand, the Saints lost against Crystal Palace.

Mourinho’s side had some luck in the Europa League where they qualified to the third round after winning over Bulgarian club PFC Lokomotiv Plovdiv. However, Southampton suffered another defeat in the Carabao Cup as well. Currently, the home side stands at the 14th spot in the Premier League points table, with Tottenham a place behind.

Tottenham has been in the news over the last few says over the return of Gareth Bale to the team after a trophy-laden few years in Real Madrid. Bale brings much-needed pace to the London team.

The Premier League 2020-21 Southampton vs Tottenham Hotspur will kick-off at 4.30 pm in the Indian Standard Time (IST).

Premier League 2020-21 Southampton vs Tottenham Hotspur: Team News, Injury Update

The home side is likely to feature new signing Kyle Walker-Peters against his former side. There are no other major injury concerns for Southampton.

Although Real Madrid pair Gareth Bale and Sergio Reguilon won’t be ready in time to play for Tottenham for the Sunday match. Nathan Redmond remains doubtful after suffering an injury in the last match. Defender Japhet Tanganga is also likely to miss out.

Premier League 2020-21 Southampton possible starting lineup vs Tottenham Hotspur: McCarthy; Walker-Peters, Stephens, Vestergaard, Bertrand; Smallbone, Ward-Prowse, Romeu, Djenepo; Ings, Long

Premier League 2020-21 Tottenham Hotspur possible starting lineup vs Southampton: Lloris; Doherty, Alderweireld, Dier, Davies; Ndombele, Hojbjerg; Moura, Lamela, Son; Kane

Where to watch the Premier League 2020-21 Southampton vs Tottenham Hotspur match live in India (TV channels)?

Southampton will play the hosts to Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League 2020-21 at 4.30 pm on September 20. The EPL 2020-21 Southampton vs Tottenham Hotspur match will telecast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD.

How and where to watch online PL 2020-21 Southampton vs Tottenham Hotspur match live streaming?

Live streaming for the Southampton vs Tottenham Hotspur match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP for people in India.