Premier League 2020-21 Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

The stage is set for the first North London derby of the season as Tottenham Hotspur is all set to host bitter-rivals Arsenal on Sunday. This match is crucial for Arsenal as the side have stumbled a lot in the recent past and have won just one of their last five games.

The match will also see 2000 fans come back to the stadium for the first time since the Covid-19 break and this will add to the atmosphere.

Premier League 2020-21 Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal Team News: Team News, Injury Update

Harry Kane will undergo a late scan and this could determine his participation in this game. Apart from this, Erik Lamela will continue to be sidelined. Toby Alderweireld, Sergio Reguilon and Carlos Vinicius are all doubtful starters for this game.

For Arsenal, Nicolas Pepe remains suspended and Gabriel Martinelli has been missing for a long time now. They will be hoping Thomas Partey and David Luiz return for this game.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal Predicted Lineups:

Tottenham Hotspur Predicted XI: Hugo Lloris; Serge Aurier, Davinson Sanchez, Eric Dier, Sergio Reguilon; Moussa Sissoko, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Tanguy Ndombele; Bergwijn, Son Heung-Min, Harry Kane

Arsenal predicted XI: Bernd Leno; Hector Bellerin, Rob Holding, Gabriel Magalhaes, Kieran Tierney; Dani Ceballos, Granit Xhaka; Reiss Nelson, Joe Willock, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang; Alexandre Lacazette

When is the Premier League 2020-21 Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal match?

The Premier League 2020-21 Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal match will take place on December 6, 2020.

What are the timings of Premier League 2020-21 Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal match?

The match will start at 22:00 IST.

Where is the Premier League 2020-21 Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal match being played?

The Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal match will be played at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Premier League 2020-21 Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal match?

The Premier League 2020-21 Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal match will be LIVE on Star Sports Select 1 SD & HD.

Where can you live stream the Premier League 2020-21 Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal match?

Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal match live stream will be available on Hotstar in India.