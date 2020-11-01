Premier League 2020-21 Tottenham Hotspur vs Brighton LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

In a Premier League showdown Tottenham Hotspur will host Brighton and Hove Albion at north London. The match will commence at 12:45am, IST on Monday. Following their Thursday's 1-0 defeat to Royal Antwerp in the UEFA Europa Campaign, Tottenham Hotspur will look to recover from it with a win over Brighton. Meanwhile, Brighton are also heading into the game with an aim to win and end their four-game winless run in the Premier League. Brighton had two losses and two draws so far in the League.

In their previous Premier League fixture, Tottenham Hotspur won 1-0 against Burnley at Turf Moor. Heung-Min Son's solitary goal was the only one in the game, which gave the hosts three points. While Brighton's recent two fixtures resulted in a draw.

The Spurs have won their past five encounters at home in all competitions and six away games against Brighton. Whereas, the Seagulls have drawn their past two games and won just one match in this season. However, Brighton have lost just one match in their previous 10 games in the Premier League.

Premier League 2020-21 Tottenham Hotspur vs Brighton: Team News, Injury Update

Jose Mourinho's side will miss the services of Ben Davies, Hugo Lloris, and Erik Lamela, while Heung-Min Son will start his three-match ban after being handed a red card in the game against Chelsea. Graham Potter is not so fortunate as injuries continue to plague his team. Florin Andone, Jose Izquiredo and Alireza Jahanbakhsh are injured, while Lewis Dunk remains suspended.

Tottenham Hotspur possible starting line-up: Gazzaniga, Aurier, Sanchez, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Winks, Sissoko, Eriksen, Alli, Moura, Kane

Brighton possible starting line-up: Ryan, Montoya, Webster, Dunk, Burn, Propper, Stephens, Mooy, Gross, Trossard, Maupay

What time will the Premier League 2020-21 Tottenham Hotspur vs Brighton kick-off?

The Premier League 2020-21 game between Tottenham Hotspur vs Brighton will kick off at 12:45 am IST on Monday, November 2, at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

What TV channel will show the Premier League 2020-21 Tottenham Hotspur vs Brighton match?

The Premier League 2020-21 Tottenham Hotspur vs Brighton will be telecasted on Star Sports 1, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD.

How can I stream the Premier League 2020-21 Tottenham Hotspur vs Brighton fixture?

Premier League 2020-21 Tottenham Hotspur vs Brighton match can be streamed on Disney+ Hotstar VIP.