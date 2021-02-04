Premier League 2020-21 Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Chelsea will start the first of their three away games in a row and they will be up against their former manager Jose Mourinho's Tottenham Hotspur. This game will take place at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium.

Spurs have encountered a slump as they were shocked by Brighton and Hove Albion in their previous game. And then they were steamrolled by champions Liverpool in their previous game.

The match-up is very important for both Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur, as they need to get back to winning ways and work their way back up the Premier League ladder.

The Premier League 2020-21 Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea game is scheduled to kick off at 01:30 AM IST.

Premier League 2020-21 Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea: Team News, Injury Update

Jose Mourinho has already confirmed that Harry Kane will be back in two weeks despite suffering injuries to both his ankles.

Apart from Kane, Dele Alli, Sergio Reguilon and Giovanni Lo Celso are also out injured.

For Chelsea, Hakim Ziyech was left out of the squad against Burnley as a precaution but he should be back on the field for this match.

On the other hand, Tuchel has confirmed that Kurt Zouma and Kai Havertz remain doubtful for this encounter due to minor knocks.

Tottenham Hotspur possible starting line-up: Hugo Lloris; Toby Alderweireld, Eric Dier, Joe Rodon; Matt Doherty, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Moussa Sissoko, Ben Davies; Steven Bergwijn, Carlos Vinicius, Son Heung-Min

Chelsea possible starting line-up: Edouard Mendy; Cesar Azpilicueta, Thiago Silva, Antonio Rudiger; Callum Hudson-Odoi, Mateo Kovacic, N'Golo Kante, Marcos Alonso; Mason Mount, Christian Pulisic, Timo Werner

What time will the Premier League 2020-21 Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea kick-off?

The Premier League 2020-21 Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea match will kick off at 1:30 am IST on Friday, February 5, at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium.

What TV channel will show the Premier League 2020-21 Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea match?

The Premier League 2020-21 Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea match will telecast on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select HD1.

How can I stream the Premier League 2020-21 Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea fixture?

The Premier League 2020-21 Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea match will be streamed on Disney+ Hotstar VIP.