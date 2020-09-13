Premier League 2020-21 Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

When Tottenham Hotspur take on Everton in their Premier League match on Sunday, it will be a battle between two of the best coaches in Europe. One can gauge their tactical brilliance from the fact that Jose Mourinho and Carlo Ancelotti have 5 UEFA Champions League titles between themselves. The EPL 2020-21 Tottenham vs Everton fixture is scheduled to start at 9 pm IST at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

This year, the English Premier League season 2020-21 started late due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The new season began on Saturday, September 12, with Arsenal winning the first match of the tournament against Fulham.

Premier League 2020-21 Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton: Team News

Tottenham will miss Japhet Tanganga at the heart of their defence for Sunday’s encounter. There are doubts about the inclusion of Giovani Lo Celso too. Matt Doherty and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg are expected to make their debuts in a Spurs shirt.

On the other hand, Everton have a queue of injured players, including Mason Holgate, Cenk Tosun and Jean-Philippe Gbamin. Yerry Mina and Andre Gomes will be back after being hit by major

injuries last season.

Premier League 2020-21 Tottenham possible starting lineup vs Everton: Lloris; Doherty, Alderweireld, Dier, Davies; Hojbjerg, Sissoko, Bergwijn; Alli, Son, Kane

Premier League 2020-21 Everton possible starting lineup vs Tottenham: Pickford; Coleman, Keane, Mina, Digne; Gomes, Allan, Doucoure, Rodriguez; Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison

Where to watch the Premier League 2020-21 Tottenham vs Everton match live in India (TV channels)?

On the second day of the PL 2020-21, the Tottenham vs Everton match will take place at 9 pm on September 13. One can watch the EPL 2020-21 Tottenham vs Everton fixture on the TV sets on Star Sports 1, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD.

The Tottenham vs Everton PL 2020-21 match will be available for live-streaming on Disney+Hotstar VIP.