Premier League 2020-21 Tottenham Hotspur vs Fulham LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Tottenham Hotspur will welcome Fulham in the Premier League on Thursday, in a match which was hastily arranged and hence, both the sides will come into this match rather green. In their last league game, Tottenham beat Leeds 3-0.

The Premier League Tottenham Hotspur vs Fulham will be played at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Fulham, on the other hand, have managed to draw their last four league games, and are currently only three points away from safety.

The Premier League Tottenham Hotspur vs Fulham will kick off at 1:45 am.

Premier League 2020-21 Tottenham Hotspur vs Fulham Team News: Team News, Injury Update

Tottenham will not be able to avail the services of Giovani Lo Celso for this encounter. However, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg is expected to take part in this game.

Ahead of this match, Fulham do not have any injury concerns with respect to injuries or suspensions.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Fulham Probable Starting line-up

Tottenham Hotspur Probable Starting line-up: Hugo Lloris; Matt Doherty, Toby Alderweireld, Eric Dier, Ben Davies; Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Moussa Sissoko; Lucas Moura, Tanguy Ndombele, Son Heung-Min, Harry Kane

Fulham Probable Starting line-up: Alphonse Areola; Ola Aina, Joachim Andersen, Tosin Adarabioyo; Bobby Decordova-Reid, Mario Lemina, Harrison Reed, Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa, Antonee Robinson; Ivan Cavaleiro, Ademola Lookman

