Premier League 2020-21 Tottenham Hotspur vs Fulham LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Tottenham Hotspur have suddenly stopped winning games and they have been winless in their last four games. They now await Fulham in a London derby on Wednesday. Mourinho's side had played out a 1-1 draw against Wolverhampton Wanderers and in the process, fell to the fifth place on the Premier League table.

Fulham, on the other hand, have found some consistent form and have managed to draw their last four games as well.

The Premier League 2020-21 Tottenham Hotspur vs Fulham match will commence at 11:30 pm.

Premier League 2020-21 Tottenham Hotspur vs Fulham: Team News, Injury Update

For Spurs, Japhet Tanganga had to go back to the bench in the match against Wolves when he was ruled out with a shoulder injury. Gareth Bale too suffered a calf injury against Stoke City in the Carabao Cup and could well miss this match.

For Fulham, Terence Kongolo is likely to sit this out as well while there are doubts over the availability of Kenny Tete.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Fulham Probable Starting Line-up

Tottenham Hotspur Probable Starting Line-up: Hugo Lloris; Serge Aurier, Toby Alderweireld, Eric Dier, Sergio Reguilon; Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Moussa Sissoko, Tanguy Ndombele; Steven Bergwijn, Harry Kane, Son Heung-Min

Fulham Probable Starting Line-up: Alphonse Areola; Tosin Adarabioyo, Joachim Andersen, Ola Aina; Antonee Robinson, Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa, Harrison Reed, Bobby De Cordova-Reid; Ademola Lookman, Tom Cairney; Ivan Cavaleiro

The Premier League 2020-21 Tottenham Hotspur vs Fulham match will take place on 30th December 2020.

The Premier League 2020-21 Tottenham Hotspur vs Fulham match will start at 11:30 PM IST.

The Premier League 2020-21 Tottenham Hotspur vs Fulham match will be played at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The Premier League 2020-21 Tottenham Hotspur vs Fulham match will be LIVE on Star Sports Select 1 SD & HD.

The Premier League 2020-21 Tottenham Hotspur vs Fulham match live stream will be available on Hotstar in India.