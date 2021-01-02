Premier League 2020-21 Tottenham Hotspur vs Leeds United LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Tottenham Hotspur will welcome Leeds United in what will be an early kick-off on Saturday. Jose Mourinho's side have dropped down to the seventh-place Premier League table have experienced and are experiencing a bit of a rut.

The Premier League 2020-21 Tottenham Hotspur vs Leeds United will be played at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

In their last game, Spurs could not hold on to their 1-0 lead against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Leeds United, on the other hand, have been entertaining right through the season and hence, this match could well be an interesting feature.

The Premier League 2020-21 Tottenham Hotspur vs Leeds United will kick-off at 6:00 pm Indian Standard Time (IST).

Premier League 2020-21 Tottenham Hotspur vs Leeds United Team News: Team News, Injury Update

Spurs will not be able to avail the services of Gareth Bale and Giovani Lo Celso. Also, Lucas Moura remains is a doubtful starter.

Leeds United will also be without midfielder Mateusz Klich as he picked up an injury in their last game.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Leeds United probable starting line-up

Tottenham Hotspur probable starting line-up: Hugo Lloris; Serge Aurier, Toby Alderweireld, Eric Dier, Sergio Reguilon; Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Moussa Sissoko; Steven Bergwijn, Tanguy Ndombele, Heung-Min Son; Harry Kane

Leeds United probable starting line-up: Illan Meslier; Stuart Dallas, Luke Ayling, Pascal Struijk, Ezgjan Alioski; Kalvin Phillips; Raphinha, Rodrigo, Pablo Hernandez, Jack Harrison; Patrick Bamford

