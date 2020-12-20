Premier League 2020-21 Tottenham Hotspur vs Leicester City LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

The upcoming Premier League 2020-21 fixture will see a face-off between the third and fourth-placed sides, Tottenham Hotspur and Leicester City respectively. There is just one-point difference between the two sides. The Premier League 2020-21 Tottenham Hotspur vs Leicester City match will be played at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. In the previous week, Spurs were up against defending champions, Liverpool. The side lost the match 2-1. Whereas, Leicester City lost their last game to Everton 2-0. Both sides will be eyeing a return to winning ways in the upcoming game. The Premier League 2020-21 Tottenham Hotspur vs Leicester City will kick off at 07:45 pm.

Premier League 2020-21 Tottenham Hotspur vs Leicester City Team News: Team News, Injury Update

Gareth Bale has resumed training for the Spurs. He missed two games due to illness. Meanwhile, midfielder Erik Lamela and defender Japhet Tanganga continue to be on the treatment table. Defenders Daniel Amartey and Timothy Castagne might feature for the Foxes from the opening whistle. Both of them were sidelined due to hamstring injuries. Whereas, defender Jonny Evans has returned from the suspension bench.

Premier League 2020-21 Tottenham Hotspur Probable Starting XI vs Leicester City: Lloris; Doherty, Alderweireld, Dier, Reguilon; Sissoko, Hojbjerg; Lucas, Ndombele, Son; Kane

Premier League 2020-21 Leicester City Probable Starting XI vs Tottenham Hotspur: Schmeichel; Fofana, Evans, Fuchs; Castagne, Ndidi, Tielemans, Justin; Maddison, Barnes; Vardy

When is the Premier League 2020-21 Tottenham Hotspur vs Leicester City match?

The Premier League 2020-21 Tottenham Hotspur vs Leicester City match will take place on December 20, Sunday.

What are the timings of Premier League 2020 Tottenham Hotspur vs Leicester City match?

The Premier League 2020-21 Tottenham Hotspur vs Leicester City match will start at 07:45 PM IST.

Where is the Premier League 2020-21 Tottenham Hotspur vs Leicester City match being played?

The Premier League 2020-21 Tottenham Hotspur vs Leicester City match will be played at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Premier League 2020-21 Tottenham Hotspur vs Leicester City match?

The Premier League 2020-21 Tottenham Hotspur vs Leicester City match will be LIVE on Star Sports Select 1 SD & HD.

Where can you live stream the Premier League 2020-21 Tottenham Hotspur vs Leicester City match?

The Premier League 2020-21 Tottenham Hotspur vs Leicester City match live stream will be available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP in India.