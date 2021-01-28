Premier League 2020-21 Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Tottenham Hostspur will take on Liverpool on Thursday, as the Reds will aim to bounce back from a string of mediocre results in the recent past. Jurgen Klopp's side has slipped to fifth in the Premier League table and could be back in the top 4 with a win here. The Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool Premier League 2020-21 will be played at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. The match will start at 1.30 am IST.

Spurs are not doing too good either, they are just one point behind Liverpool in sixth with a game in hand over the Reds. However, there has been an improvement in their form and the London side are unbeaten in eight games across all competitions.

Premier League 2020-21 Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool Team News: Team News, Injury Update

For Tottenham, Serge Aurier will be available for selection again. Giovani Lo Celso and Dele Alli will not be a part of the side as both midfielders are

Liverpool’s injury woes continue as they will be missing their centre-back duo of Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez. Diogo Jota and Naby Keita will also miss the game through injury.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool Predicted XI

Tottenham Hotspur Predicted XI: Hugo Lloris; Sergio Reguillon, Eric Dier, Davinson Sanchez, Serge Aurier; Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Harry Winks; Heung-min Son, Tanguy Ndombele, Steven Bergwijn; Harry Kane

Liverpool Predicted XI: Alisson; Andy Robertson, Fabinho, Joel Matip, Trent Alexander-Arnold; Thiago Alcantara, Georginio Wijnaldum, Xherdan Shaqiri; Sadio Mane, Mohammed Salah, Roberto Firmino

When is the Premier League 2020-21 Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool match?

The Premier League 2020-21 Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool match will take place on January 29, 2021.

What are the timings of the Premier League 2020 Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool match?

The Premier League 2020-21 Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool match will start at 1:30 AM IST.

Where is the Premier League 2020-21 Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool match being played?

The Premier League 2020-21 Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Premier League 2020-21 Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool match?

The Premier League 2020-21 Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool match will be LIVE on Star Sports Select 1 SD & HD.

Where can you live stream the Premier League 2020-21 Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool?

The Premier League 2020-21 Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool match live stream will be available on Hotstar in India.