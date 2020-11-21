Premier League 2020-21 Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

The latest showdown will take between old managerial rivals Jose Mourinho and Pep Guardiola, as Tottenham Hotspur will square off against Manchester City in the Premier League weekend fixture at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on November 21, 2020. The match will commence at 11:00pm IST.

Saturday’s big game promises to be a mouth-watering fixture as the hosts boasting a joint best attack in the home league will aim for a win against the visitors to temporarily topple leaders Leicester City in the points table. The Lilywhites are currently on the second position with 17 points, just a point below the leaders.

On the other hand, Guardiola’s team having made a disappointing start this season will look to improve their tally of 12 points from seven games. The Citizens have won just three out the seven opening Premier League games so far. They head into the weekend fixture on the back of 1-1 draw against defending champions Liverpool, which was played just ahead of the international break.

The Lilywhites have won both their games against the Citizens at home in all competitions. Manchester City’s loss record of 24 games against Hotspur is the second highest after 26 against Chelsea.

Premier League 2020-21 Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City: Team News, Injury Update

Tottenham Hotspur’s have no injury concerns but will be bereft of Matt Doherty’s presence as he tested positive for COVID-19 , whereas, Steven Bergwijn and Tanguy Ndombele’s availability remains doubtful.

Fernandinho, Benjamin Mendy and Nathan Ake will not feature for Manchester City as the trio are nursing injuries.

Tottenham Hotspur City possible starting line-up: Hugo Lloris; Serge Aurier, Toby Alderweireld, Eric Dier, Sergio Reguilon; Moussa Sissoko, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg; Gareth Bale, Giovanni Lo Celso, Son Heung-Min; Harry Kane

Manchester City possible starting line-up: Ederson; Kyle Walker, Ruben Dias, Aymeric Laporte, Joao Cancelo; Rodri; Ilkay Gundogan, Kevin De Bruyne; Ferran Torres, Raheem Sterling, Gabriel Jesus

What time will the Premier League 2020-21 Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City kick-off?

The Premier League 2020-21 game between Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City will kick off at 11:00 pm IST on Saturday, November 21, at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

What TV channel will show the Premier League 2020-21 Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City match?

The Premier League 2020-21 Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City match will telecast on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select HD1.

How can I stream the Premier League 2020-21 Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City fixture?

The Premier League 2020-21 Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City match will be streamed on Disney+Hotstar VIP on Saturday, November 21 at 11:00 pm IST.