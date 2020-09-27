Premier League 2020-21 Tottenham Hotspur vs Newcastle United Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

Tottenham Hotspur will welcome Newcastle for the upcoming Premier League 2020-21 fixture on Sunday, September 27. Spurs began their campaign with a 5-2 win at Southampton but then suffered a defeat. The story was similar for Newcastle as well who saw one loss and one win. After conceding a 0-3 loss at the hands of Brighton, Newcastle managed to win their second game by 2-0 against West Ham United.

The Premier League 2020-21 match Tottenham Hotspur vs Newcastle United match will be played at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The Premier League 2020-21 match Tottenham Hotspur vs Newcastle United will kick-off at 6.30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST).

Premier League 2020-21 match Tottenham Hotspur vs Newcastle United: Team News, Injury update

Jose Mourinho is most likely going to rely on his in-form players Son Heung-min and Harry Kane with recent acquisition Gareth Bale yet to play. In the injury department, there are no fresh injury concerns for the Spurs. Goalie Hugo Lloris along with Matt Doherty, Eric Dier, Giovani Lo Celso, Lucas Moura and Kane are all likely to be selected in the playing XI.

On the other hand, Steve Bruce will have a doubt over Jamal Lewis and Allan Saint-Maximin’s presence.

Premier League 2020-21 Tottenham Hotspur possible starting lineup vs Newcastle United: Lloris, Doherty, Alderweireld, Dier, Davies, Winks, Hojbjerg, Lo Celso, Moura, Kane, Son

Premier League 2020-21 Newcastle United possible starting lineup vs Tottenham Hotspur: Darlow, Manquillo, Lascelles, Fernandez, Ritchie, Hendrick, Shelvey, Hayden, Fraser, Carroll, Wilson

Where to watch the Premier League 2020-21 Tottenham Hotspur vs Newcastle United match live in India (TV channels)?

Tottenham Hotspur will play the hosts to United in the Premier League 2020-21 at 6.30 pm on September 27. The EPL 2020-21 Tottenham Hotspur vs Newcastle United match will telecast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD.

How and where to watch online EPL 2020-21 Tottenham Hotspur vs Newcastle United match live streaming?

Live streaming for the Tottenham Hotspur vs Newcastle United match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP for people in India.