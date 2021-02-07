Premier League 2020-21 Tottenham Hotspur vs West Bromwich Albion LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Tottenham Hotspur will welcome West Bromwich Albion at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday for their latest English Premier League fixture. They come into this match after a 1-0 loss to Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. West Bromwich Albion, on the other hand, went down 2-1 to Chris Wilder's Sheffield United on Tuesday at Bramall Lane. The Premier League 2020-21 Tottenham Hotspur vs West Bromwich Albion game is scheduled to kick off at 5.30 pm IST.

Premier League 2020-21 Tottenham Hotspur vs West Bromwich Albion: Team News, Injury Update

Tottenham Hotspur will be without Argentine midfielder Giovani Lo Celso, Spanish left-back Sergio Reguilon and star striker Harry Kane - they are all nursing injuries. Apart from this, there are doubts over the availability of midfielder Dele Alli. West Bromwich Albion, on the other hand, will be without midfielder Grady Diangana, who is injured. Barring this, there are no known issues and manager Sam Allardyce is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Tottenham Hotspur possible starting line-up: Hugo Lloris, Joe Rodon, Toby Alderweireld, Eric Dier, Serge Aurier, Tanguy Ndombele, Harry Winks, Ben Davies, Gareth Bale, Carlos Vinicius, Son Heung-min

West Bromwich Albion possible starting line-up: Sam Johnstone, Dara O'Shea, Semi Ajayi, Kyle Bartley, Conor Townsend, Matt Phillips, Jake Livermore, Robert Snodgrass, Callum Robinson, Matheus Pereira, Mbaye Diagne

What time will the Premier League 2020-21 Tottenham Hotspur vs West Bromwich Albion kick-off?

The Premier League 2020-21 Tottenham Hotspur vs West Bromwich Albion match will kick off at 5:30 pm IST on Sunday, February 07, at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

What TV channel will show the Premier League 2020-21 Tottenham Hotspur vs West Bromwich Albion match?

The Premier League 2020-21 Tottenham Hotspur vs West Bromwich Albion match will telecast on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select HD1.

How can I stream the Premier League 2020-21 Tottenham Hotspur vs West Bromwich Albion fixture?

The Premier League 2020-21 Tottenham Hotspur vs West Bromwich Albion match will be streamed on Disney+Hotstar VIP.