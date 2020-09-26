Premier League 2020-21 West Brom vs Chelsea Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

The upcoming Premier League 2020-21 match will see a face-off between West Brom and Chelsea on Saturday, September 26. The Premier League 2019-20 West Brom vs Chelsea match will be played at The Hawthorns. In the previous week, West Brom were thrashed 5-2 by Everton. So far in the season, West Brom haven’t scored a single point. They will look to get off the mark against the Blues.

On the other hand, Chelsea lost to defending champions Liverpool in their last match. After full time, the scoreboard read 0-2. The Premier League 2019-20 West Brom vs Chelsea fixture will commence at 10:00 pm Indian Standard Time (IST).

Premier League 2019-20 West Brom vs Chelsea: Team News, Injury Update

West Brom defender Kieran Gibbs will be seen on the suspension bench. While on-loan midfielder Conor Gallagher is ineligible to feature against his parent club.

Whereas, defender Ahmed Hegazi has returned to the training session after recovering from a hamstring problem.

As for Chelsea, defenders Ben Chilwell and Thiago Silva are expected to play from the starting whistle. While Hakim Ziyech and Christian Pulisic are nursing their injuries. Andreas Christensen will be seen on the suspension bench.

Premier League 2020-21 West Bromwich Albion possible starting lineup vs Chelsea: Johnstone; Furlong, Ajayi, Ivanovic, O'Shea, Townsend; Pereira, Sawyers, Livermore, Diangana; Robinson

Premier League 2020-21 Chelsea possible starting lineup vs West Bromwich Albion: Caballero; James, Zouma, Silva, Chilwell; Kante, Kovacic; Mount, Havertz, Werner; Abraham

Where to watch the Premier League 2020-21 West Brom vs Chelsea match live in India (TV channels)?

West Brom will play the hosts to Chelsea in the Premier League 2020-21 at 10:00 pm on September 26. The EPL 2020-21 West Brom vs Chelsea match will telecast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD.

How and where to watch online EPL 2020-21 West Brom vs Chelsea match live streaming?

Live streaming for the West Brom vs Chelsea match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP for people in India.