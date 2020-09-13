Premier League 2020-21 West Brom vs Leicester City Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

After the disappointment of missing out on the Champions League spots last year, Leicester are once again ready to challenge the Premier League elite. The Foxes will go to West Bromwich Albion for their first outing this season. The West Bromwich Albion vs Leicester City match will be played at The Hawthorns at 6.30pm IST on Sunday, September 13.

West Brom are back in the PL for the first time since 2018. The team will try their best to start with a win which could augur well for the rest of the season. Leicester, coached by Brendan Rodgers, are one of the best teams in the league. West Brom might find it hard to handle Leicester’s pace on the break.

Premier League 2020-21 West Bromwich Albion vs Leicester City: Team News

Leicester are missing some key players due to injuries. Defender Jonny Evans will miss out on first three matches, while Wes Morgan, Christian Fuchs and Daniel Amartey remain doubtful. Others in the injury list include Ricardo Pereira and Filip Benkovic. Meanwhile, Timothy Castagne might make his debut on Sunday.

West Brom have doubts over the inclusion of Conor Townsend and Kenneth Zohore, who are injured. New arrivals who could feature in the game are David Button and Cedric Kipre.

Premier League 2020-21 West Bromwich possible starting lineup vs Leicester City: Johnstone; O'Shea, Ajayi, Bartley, Gibbs; Livermore, Sawyers; Phillips, Pereira, Diangana; Austin

Premier League 2020-21 Leicester City possible starting lineup vs West Bromwich: Schmeichel; Justin, Soyuncu, Castagne; Ndidi, Gray, Tielemans, Mendy, Praet, Barnes; Vardy

Where to watch the Premier League 2020-21 West Bromwich Albion vs Leicester City match live in India (TV channels)?

The West Brom will host Leicester City in the English Premier League 2020-21 at 6.30pm IST on September 13. The PL 2020-21 West Bromwich Albion vs Leicester City match will telecast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD.

How and where to watch online PL 2020-21 West Bromwich Albion vs Leicester City match live streaming?

The live streaming of the PL 2020-21 West Bromwich Albion vs Leicester City match will be available on Disney+Hotstar VIP.