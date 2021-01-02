Premier League 2020-21 West Bromwich Albion vs Arsenal LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Arsenal will be looking to bag a third successive win when they take on West Bromwich Albion on Saturday. They are still looking to be on the upward curve and this match will be key to their prospects.

West Brom have only won one game and now almost half-season is over and pressure is mounting on manager Sam Allardyce.

Premier League 2020-21 West Bromwich Albion vs Arsenal Team News: Team News, Injury Update

For West Brom, Kieran Gibbs is set to miss out against Arsenal due to a quad injury. Jake Livermore is also serving the final match of his ban.

For Arsenal, Gabriel Magalhaes will miss out against West Brom. However, David Luiz and Willian could be back in the starting XI. Also, Reiss Nelson and Thomas Partey are both ruled out for this match.

West Bromwich Albion vs Arsenal probable starting line-up

West Bromwich Albion probable starting line-up: Sam Johnstone; Branislav Ivanovic, Semi Ajayi, Dara O'Shea, Lee Peltier; Romaine Sawyers; Callum Robinson, Matthew Phillips, Conor Gallagher, Grady Diangana; Karlan Grant

Arsenal probable starting line-up: Bernd Leno; Hector Bellerin, Rob Holding, Pablo Mari, Kieran Tierney; Mohamed Elneny, Granit Xhaka; Willian, Emile Smith-Rowe, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang; Alexandre Lacazette

When is the Premier League 2020-21 West Bromwich Albion vs Arsenal match?

The Premier League 2020-21 West Bromwich Albion vs Arsenal match will take place on January 3.

What are the timings of Premier League 2020 West Bromwich Albion vs Arsenal match?

The Premier League 2020-21 West Bromwich Albion vs Arsenal match will start at 01:30 AM IST.

Where is the Premier League 2020-21 West Bromwich Albion vs Arsenal match being played?

The Premier League 2020-21 West Bromwich Albion vs Arsenal match will be played at The Hawthorns.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Premier League 2020-21 West Bromwich Albion vs Arsenal match?

The Premier League 2020-21 West Bromwich Albion vs Arsenal match will be LIVE on Star Sports Select 1 SD & HD.

Where can you live stream the Premier League 2020-21 West Bromwich Albion vs Arsenal?

The Premier League 2020-21 West Bromwich Albion vs Arsenal match live stream will be available on Hotstar in India.