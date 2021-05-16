Premier League 2020-21 West Bromwich Albion vs Liverpool LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Liverpool, with the race for the fourth and final Champions League spot in sight, travel to face relegated West Bromwich Albion for Sunday’s Premier League encounter. The match will be played at the Hawthorns and is scheduled to begin at 09:00 PM IST.

Jurgen Klopp’s men are unbeaten in their last five games and head into this fixture on the back of a spirited 4-2 win against rivals Manchester United. However, their chances were further bolstered after Chelsea’s surprise home defeat to Arsenal, which means the champions are still in the race with a chance of Champions League football.

On the other hand, West Brom’s fate has been sealed with a 3-1 defeat to Arsenal last weekend. However, the basement club can play party spoilers. The West Midlanders have already scored a point against Liverpool this season as the two sides shared points (1-1) in the reverse fixture. Additionally, they have pipped the likes of Chelsea, Manchester United and Wolverhampton Wanderers as well.

Premier League 2020-21West Bromwich Albion vs Liverpool: Team News, Injury Update

Robert Snodgrass and Branislav Ivanovic remain long-term casualties for West Brom. Whereas, Liverpool’s long list of injuries includes Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, Joel Matip, James Milner, Naby Keita, Jordan Henderson and Ozan Kabak.

West Bromwich Albion probable starting line-up: Sam Johnstone (GK); Semi Ajayi, Kyle Bartley, Dara O’Shea; Darnell Furlong, Okay Yokuslu, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Conor Gallagher, Conor Townsend; Matheus Pereira; Mbaye Diagne

Liverpool probable starting line-up: Alisson Becker (GK); Trent Alexander-Arnold, Nat Phillips, Rhys Williams, Andrew Robertson; Fabinho, Thiago Alcantara, Curtis Jones; Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane

What time is the Premier League 2020-21West Bromwich Albion vs Liverpool kick-off?

The Premier League 2020-21 West Bromwich Albion vs Liverpool will kick off at 9:00 PM IST on Sunday, May 16 at the Hawthorns, in West Midlands.

What TV channel will show the Premier League 2020-21West Bromwich Albion vs Liverpool match?

The Premier League 2020-21 West Bromwich Albion vs Liverpool will be LIVE on Sony Network.

How can I stream the Premier League 2020-21West Bromwich Albion vs Liverpool fixture?

The match can be streamed on Sony LIV.

