Premier League 2020-21 West Bromwich Albion vs Manchester City LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

West Bromwich Albion will welcome Manchester City at the Hawthorns on Tuesday in their next English Premier League fixture. They come into this match on the back of a 2-1 loss to David Moyes’ West Ham United.

The Premier League 2020-21 West Bromwich Albion vs Manchester City will be played at The Hawthorns.

Manchester City, on the other hand, come into this match after beating Cheltenham on Saturday in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

The Premier League 2020-21 West Bromwich Albion vs Manchester City will kick off at 1:45 am.

Premier League 2020-21 West Bromwich Albion vs Manchester City Team News: Team News, Injury Update

West Bromwich Albion will be young midfielder Grady Diangana, attacker Karlan Grant and Scotland international Matt Phillips.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola, on the other hand, will have to deal with the absence of midfielder Kevin De Bruyne, striker Sergio Aguero and defender Nathan Ake, who are all out for a number of different reasons.

West Bromwich Albion vs Manchester City Probable Starting Line-up

West Bromwich Albion Probable Starting Line-up: Sam Johnstone, Dara;Shea, Semi Ajayi, Kyle Bartley, Kieran Gibbs, Conor Gallagher, Jake Livermore, Romaine Sawyers, Kamil Grosicki, Matheus Pereira, Callum Robinson

Manchester City Probable Starting Line-up: Ederson Moraes, Joao Cancelo, John Stones, Ruben Dias, Benjamin Mendy, Ilkay Gundogan, Rodri, Bernardo Silva, Riyad Mahrez, Gabriel Jesus, Raheem Sterling

When is the Premier League 2020-21 West Bromwich Albion vs Manchester City match?

The Premier League 2020-21 West Bromwich Albion vs Manchester City match will take place on January 27.

What are the timings of Premier League 2020 West Bromwich Albion vs Manchester City match?

The Premier League 2020-21 West Bromwich Albion vs Manchester City match will start at 01:45 AM IST.

Where is the Premier League 2020-21 West Bromwich Albion vs Manchester City match being played?

The Premier League 2020-21 West Bromwich Albion vs Manchester City match will be played at the Hawthorns Stadium.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Premier League 2020-21 West Bromwich Albion vs Manchester City match?

The Premier League 2020-21 West Bromwich Albion vs Manchester City match will be LIVE on Star Sports Select 1 SD & HD.

Where can you live stream the Premier League 2020-21 West Bromwich Albion vs Manchester City?

The Premier League 2020-21 West Bromwich Albion vs Manchester City match live stream will be available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP in India.