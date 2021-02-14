Premier League 2020-21 West Bromwich Albion vs Manchester United LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

West Bromwich Albion will welcome Manchester United at The Hawthorns as they will be aiming for a miracle to keep them afloat in the Premier League. Sam Allardyce's side has not been able to build on the draw at Anfield on Boxing Day and has only managed a single win since.

Manchester United, on the other hand, have not been at their best since their loss to Sheffield United a few weeks ago. They are second in the league table, but are now five points behind Manchester City, who have a game in hand.

The Premier League 2020-21 West Bromwich Albion vs Manchester United game is scheduled to kick off at 7:30 pm IST.

Premier League 2020-21 West Bromwich Albion vs Manchester United: Team News, Injury Update

For West Bromwich Albion, young winger Grady Diangana is the only fitness doubt ahead of this match.

Phil Jones and Paul Pogba have been ruled out for Manchester United – both these players are currently out injured. Eric Bailly has returned to training, but he may not be fit in time for this game.

West Bromwich Albion possible starting line-up: Sam Johnstone; Dara O'Shea, Semi Ajayi, Kyle Bartley, Conor Townsend; Matt Phillips, Jake Livermore, Robert Snodgrass, Callum Robinson; Matheus Pereira; Mbaye Diagne

Manchester United possible starting line-up: David De Gea; Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw; Scott McTominay, Fred; Marcus Rashford, Bruno Fernandes, Anthony Martial; Edinson Cavani

What time will the Premier League 2020-21 West Bromwich Albion vs Manchester United kick-off?

The Premier League 2020-21 West Bromwich Albion vs Manchester United match will kick off at 7:30 pm IST on Saturday, February 14, at the The Hawthorns.

What TV channel will show the Premier League 2020-21 West Bromwich Albion vs Manchester United match?

The Premier League 2020-21 West Bromwich Albion vs Manchester United match will telecast on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select HD1.

How can I stream the Premier League 2020-21 West Bromwich Albion vs Manchester United fixture?

The Premier League 2020-21 West Bromwich Albion vs Manchester United match will be streamed on Disney+Hotstar VIP.