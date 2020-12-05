Premier League 2020-21 West Ham United vs Manchester United LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Manchester United were a side in form before they went down to PSG, having won four matches in a row. They will face West Ham United in a Premier League fixture on Saturday, December 5, at 11pm IST. West Ham United, on the other hand, have been consistent as they have lost one of their last eight Premier League matches. This has seen them be seated in the fifth position in the Premier League table after 10 games, just four points behind leaders Tottenham Hotspur.

Premier League 2020-21 West Ham United vs Manchester United Team News: Team News, Injury Update

Andriy Yarmolenko is the only worry for West Ham as he tested positive for COVID-19 a week ago. Post their defeat to PSG, Solskjaer said that Marcus Rashford had a shoulder niggle and this could see him miss the game against West Ham United.

West Ham United vs Manchester United Probable XI

West Ham United predicted XI: Lukasz Fabianski; Fabian Balbuena, Angelo Ogbonna, Aaron Cresswell; Vladimir Coufal, Declan Rice, Thomas Soucek, Arthur Masuaku; Jarrod Bowen, Michail Antonio, Pablo Fornals

Manchester United predicted XI: David de Gea; Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Alex Telles; Donny van de Beek, Nemanja Matic; Juan Mata, Bruno Fernandes, Anthony Martial; Edinson Cavani

When is the Premier League 2020-21 West Ham United vs Manchester United match?

The Premier League 2020-21 West Ham United vs Manchester United match will take place on December 5, 2020.

What are the timings of Premier League 2020-21 West Ham United vs Manchester United match?

The Premier League 2020-21 West Ham United vs Manchester United match will start at 23:00 IST.

Where is the Premier League 2020-21 West Ham United vs Manchester United match being played?

The Premier League 2020-21 West Ham United vs Manchester United match will be played at the London Stadium.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Premier League 2020-21 West Ham United vs Manchester United match?

The Premier League 2020-21 West Ham United vs Manchester United match will be LIVE on Star Sports Select 1 SD & HD.

Where can you live stream the Premier League 2020-21 West Ham United vs Manchester United match?

The Premier League 2020-21 West Ham United vs Manchester United match live stream will be available on Hotstar in India.