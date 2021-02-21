Premier League 2020-21 West Ham United vs Tottenham Hotspur LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Tottenham Hotspur will head across to the London Stadium for a London Derby on Sunday as they take on West Ham United. The Hammers have been having a great season so far and they are right now, at the fifth spot in the Premier League table.

As per the league standings, West Ham are 5th with 42 points next to their name. Whereas Tottenham are 9th with 36 points.

Jose Mourinho, on the other hand, will need for a better reaction from his players after their shocking result against Manchester City.

The Premier League 2020-21 West Ham United vs Tottenham Hotspur game is scheduled to kick off at 05:30 PM IST.

Premier League 2020-21 West Ham United vs Tottenham Hotspur: Team News, Injury Update

For West Ham United, Michail Antonio's involvement is still doubtful after he missed his last two games for the Hammers. Also, Arthur Masuaku, Andriy Yarmolenko and Angelo Ogbonna are all ruled out.

Spurs, on the other hand, will be without the services of Giovanni Lo Celso, who is likely to be the only absentee from their squad.

West Ham United possible starting line-up: Lukasz Fabianski; Vladimir Coufal, Issa Diop, Craig Dawson, Aaron Cresswell, Ben Johnson; Jesse Lingard, Tomas Soucek, Declan Rice, Pablo Fornals; Jarrod Bowen

Tottenham Hotspur possible starting line-up: Hugo Lloris; Japhet Tanganga, TOby Alderweireld, Eric Dier, Sergio Reguilon; Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Moussa Sissoko, Tanguy Ndombele; Steven Bergwijn, Son Heung-Min; Harry Kane

What time will the Premier League 2020-21 West Ham United vs Tottenham Hotspur kick-off?

The Premier League 2020-21 West Ham United vs Tottenham Hotspur match will kick off at 05:30 PM IST on Sunday, February 21, at the London Stadium.

What TV channel will show the Premier League 2020-21 West Ham United vs Tottenham Hotspur match?

The Premier League 2020-21 West Ham United vs Tottenham Hotspur match will telecast on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select HD1.

How can I stream the Premier League 2020-21 West Ham United vs Tottenham Hotspur fixture?

The Premier League 2020-21 West Ham United vs Tottenham Hotspur match will be streamed on Disney+Hotstar VIP.