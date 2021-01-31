Premier League 2020-21 West Ham vs Liverpool LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Liverpool will head across to London for a vital fixture against West Ham United which is slated to be held on Sunday at the London Stadium. Klopp’s men ended their slump as they bagged an emphatic win over Jose Mourinho's Tottenham Hotspur earlier this week.

West Ham, on the other hand, are one of the most in-form sides in the division. They have won their last four Premier League games and have been absolutely brilliant as far as their defensive line is concerned.

Now, if they manage to create another upset, it will see them leapfrog to the fourth spot on the points table.

The Premier League 2020-21 West Ham vs Liverpool game is scheduled to kick off at 10:00 pm IST.

Premier League 2020-21 West Ham vs Liverpool: Team News, Injury Update

For West Ham, Arthur Masuaku will be the only notable absentee. David Moyes has plenty of options and since Jesse Lingard reportedly had a medical this week, he could well wear the West Ham badge.

Liverpool, on the other hand, will be without Joel Matip who will miss out due to an ankle injury. Also, Fabinho will remain sidelined and we could see Rhys Williams take on the centre-back role.

West Ham possible starting line-up: Lucasz Fabianski; Vladimir Coufal, Craig Dawson, Angelo Ogbonna, Aaron Cresswell, Thomas Soucek, Declan Rice; Jarrod Bowen, Said Benrahma, Pablo Fornals; Michail Antonio

Liverpool possible starting line-up: Alisson Becker; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Rhys Williams, Jordan Henderson, Andrew Robertson; Thiago Alcantara, Georginio Wijnaldum, James Milner; Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane

What time will the Premier League 2020-21 West Ham vs Liverpool kick-off?

The Premier League 2020-21 West Ham vs Liverpool match will kick off at 10:00 pm IST on Sunday, at the London Stadium.

What TV channel will show the Premier League 2020-21 West Ham vs Liverpool match?

The Premier League 2020-21 West Ham vs Liverpool match will telecast on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select HD1.

How can I stream the Premier League 2020-21 West Ham vs Liverpool fixture?

The Premier League 2020-21 West Ham vs Liverpool match will be streamed on Disney+Hotstar VIP.