Premier League 2020-21 West Ham vs Manchester City Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

West Ham will play host to Manchester City in their upcoming Premier League 2020-21 fixture on Saturday, October 24. The Premier League 2020-21 West Ham vs Manchester City fixture will be played at the London Stadium. In the previous outing, West Ham continued their winning streak by playing a 3-3 draw with Tottenham Hotspurs whereas Man City defeated Arsenal 1-0. West Ham will eye to further extend their winning run when they face the Pep Guardiola-led side. Right now, the Hammers are 9th on the points table with seven points from five matches. On the other hand, the Sky Blues are sitting on the 11th slot.

The West Ham vs Manchester City fixture will start at 5:00 pm IST.

Premier League 2020-21 West Ham vs Manchester City: Team News, Injury Update

West Ham's new signing Said Benrahma might miss the upcoming fixture against City

Midfielder Michail Antonio, who was rested for the Tottenham clash, is expected to feature tonight. While forward Sebastien Haller has resumed training sessions.

Manchester City have a set of injures to look into ahead of the game night. Midfielder Fernandinho, who picked a leg injury against Porto in Champions League, will be out of action for four to six weeks.

Midfielder Kevin De Bruyne, defenders Aymeric Laporte, and Benjamin Mendy and forward Gabriel Jesus were seen on the injury bench against Porto.

Premier League 2020-21 West Ham possible starting lineup vs Manchester City: Fabianski; Coufal, Diop, Ogbonna, Cresswell, Masuaku; Bowen, Soucek, Rice, Lanzini; Antonio

Premier League 2020-21 Manchester City possible starting lineup vs West Ham: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Ake, Zinchenko; De Bruyne, Rodri, Foden; Mahrez, Aguero, Sterling

Where to watch the Premier League 2020-21 West Ham vs Manchester City match live in India (TV channels)?

West Ham will welcome Manchester City in the Premier League 2020-21 at London Stadium. The EPL 2020-21 West Ham vs Manchester City match will telecast on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select HD1.

How and where to watch the online PL 2020-21 West Ham vs Manchester City match live streaming?

West Ham vs Manchester City match will be available on Disney+Hotstar VIP on Saturday, October 24 at 5:00 pm IST.