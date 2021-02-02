Premier League 2020-21 Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Arsenal LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

The Premier League is back in action and there are important matches slated to take place as Arsenal take on Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Molineux Stadium on Tuesday. Both sides have been blowing hot and cold this season and need to get a win going into this game.

Wolves are currently in 14th place in the Premier League standings as they have managed only 23 points from their 21 league games.

Mikel Arteta has managed to inspire confidence in the Arsenal ranks and they will look to push for European qualification in the coming months.

The Premier League 2020-21 Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Arsenal game is scheduled to kick off at 11.30 pm IST.

Premier League 2020-21 Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Arsenal: Team News, Injury Update

For Wolverhampton Wanderers, Raul Jimenez, Jonny, Rayan Ait-Nouri, and Marcal are all injured and hence, will not be a part of this game. Also, Ruben Neves will not be available for this match. Arsenal, on the other hand, might not risk Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Pablo Mari, and Dani Ceballos for this match as they are still recuperating from their respective injuries.

Wolverhampton Wanderers possible starting line-up: Rui Patricio; Maximilian Kilian, Conor Coady, Willy Boly; Nelson Semedo, Ki-Jana Hoever, Joao Moutinho, Leander Dendoncker; Pedro Neto, Daniel Podence, Willian Jose

Arsenal possible starting line-up: Bernd Leno; Kieran Tierney, David Luiz, Rob Holding, Hector Bellerin; Thomas Partey, Granit Xhaka; Emile Smith Rowe, Bukayo Saka, Nicolas Pepe; Alexandre Lacazette

What time will the Premier League 2020-21 Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Arsenal kick-off?

The Premier League 2020-21 Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Arsenal match will kick off at 11:30 pm IST on Tuesday, February 02, at the Molineux Stadium.

What TV channel will show the Premier League 2020-21 Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Arsenal match?

The Premier League 2020-21 Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Arsenal match will telecast on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select HD1.

How can I stream the Premier League 2020-21 Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Arsenal fixture?

The Premier League 2020-21 Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Arsenal match will be streamed on Disney+Hotstar VIP