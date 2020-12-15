Premier League 2020-21 Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Chelsea LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Frank Lampard's Chelsea will be looking to get back to winning ways when they head across to the Molineux Stadium where they will take on Wolves in the Premier League fixture on Tuesday at 11:30 pm. It has not been a good few weeks for Wolves as they were smashed 4-0 by Liverpool and then Aston Villa defeated them 1-0 this past weekend.

Premier League 2020-21 Wolves vs Chelsea Team News: Team News, Injury Update

Wolverhampton Wanderers will have to go into this match without Jonny and Mexico international Raul Jimenez. Also, Serge Aurier and Erik Lamela are still nursing their respective injuries. Chelsea too will be without winger Callum Hudson-Odoi and Morocco international Hakim Ziyech.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Chelsea Probable Starting XI

Wolverhampton Wanderers Probable Starting XI: Rui Patricio, Nelson Semedo, Willy Boly, Conor Coady, Fernando Marcal, Leander Dendoncker, Ruben Neves, Daniel Podence, Adama Traore, Fabio Silva, Pedro Neto

Chelsea Probable Starting XI: Edouard Mendy, Reece James, Kurt Zouma, Thiago Silva, Ben Chilwell, Mateo Kovacic, N'Golo Kante, Mason Mount, Tammy Abraham, Olivier Giroud, Timo Werner

When is the Premier League 2020-21 Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Chelsea match?

The Premier League 2020-21 Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Chelsea match will take place on December 15.

What are the timings of Premier League 2020 Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Chelsea match?

The Premier League 2020-21 Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Chelsea match will start at 11:30 PM IST.

Where is the Premier League 2020-21 Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Chelsea match being played?

The Premier League 2020-21 Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Chelsea match will be played at the Molineux Stadium.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Chelsea match?

The Premier League 2020-21 Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Chelsea match will be LIVE on Star Sports Select 1 SD & HD.

Where can you live stream the Premier League 2020-21 Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Chelsea match?

The Premier League 2020-21 Crystal Palace vs Tottenham Hotspur match live stream will be available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP in India.